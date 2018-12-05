Super Falcons midfielder Halimatu Ayinde joins Sweden side Eskilstuna United

news

Super Falcons midfielder Halimatu Ayinde has joined Sweden Damallksvenskan outfit Eskilstuna United.

The Nigerian midfielder was announced to be a part of Eskilstuna United on Wednesday, December 5.

She played a crucial role in the Super Falcons midfield alongside Ngozi Okobi and Rita Chikwelu as Nigeria won the 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON) just concluded in Ghana.

Following her outstanding performance at the competition, Ayinde has been picked up by the Swedish side.

She is expected to join compatriot Okobi at Eskilstuna United who moved to the Swedish side in 2018 .

Ayinde moved from the Nigerian Women’s Football League (NWFL) giants Delta Queens to Elitettan outfit Asarums IF.

While at her former club she helped them stay clear of relegation in the second division making 22 appearances and contributing four goals and seven assists.

In a statement on the club’s official website, Magnus Karlsson head coach of Eskilstuna United stated that they have been monitoring Ayinde for a while.

Ayinde moves to Sweden

She said, "We've been watching Ayinde since she came to Asarum and it's an interesting one player.

"We have seen her in a couple of matches and met her on two occasions as part of the recruitment process. She has good speed and good technique.

"She can play in multiple places but is best in an offensive role in the midfield or in the attack.

"[Ngozi] Okobi and Ayinde have played together in both club teams (Delta Queens) and national team and know each other well."

Ayinde has a one year contract with Eskilstuna United which is expected to expire in December 2019.