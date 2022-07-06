Sensational Gift Monday, Rivers Angels get nominations from CAF for July awards

CAF in a series of announcements on Wednesday, revealed the nominee categories for the Women's Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year (Women), Interclub Player of the Year (Women) and Women Club of the Year.

The award ceremony is slated for the 21st of July.

Gift Monday bags double nomination

Monday, currently with the Super Falcons at the 2022 Women's Cup of Nations (WAFCON) was named in a 10-woman nominee list for the Young Player of the Year (Women).

Sebastine who had a great season with Nigeria's Edo Queens and helped the Super Falconets secure a spot at this year's U20 Women's World Cup was the other Nigerian on the list.

AFP

Monday, was also named in the 20-woman list for the Interclub Player of the Year category, following her exhilarating performances for Bayelsa Queens.

She was named player of the season and was the topscorer for the 2022 Nigeria Women Football League and was instrumental in helping Bayelsa Queens qualify for the 2022 CAF Women's Champions League.

CAF

Another Nigerian on the 20-woman list was Rivers Angels poster girl Maryann Ezenagu.

Club of the Year

Nigerian giants Rivers Angels got a shout-out for the club of the year award.