WAFCON 2022

'I think we are ready to match up with any team'- Uchenna Kanu fired up after brace against Burundi

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Super Falcons forward Uchenna Kanu has stated that the team is optimistic with the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon.

Uchenna Kanu is optimistic ahead of the Super Falcon's remaining games in the ongoing WAFCON
Uchenna Kanu is optimistic ahead of the Super Falcon's remaining games in the ongoing WAFCON

The Super Falcons of Nigeria sealed their quarterfinal place with a comfortable 4-0 win over Burundi in the ongoing Women African Cup of nations.

Recommended articles

Tigres Femeni forward Uchenna Kanu was relentless against the East African side, grabbing a goal on either side of halftime to guide the Super Falcons into the quarter finals of WAFCON.

Speaking after their final group game, Kanu stated that the result would encourage the Super Falcons when they face their west African neighbours.

Also read: Reactions to Thomas Partey scandal

WAFCON Day 9 Roundup: South Africa, Nigeria, Botswana complete quarterfinal pairings

Ajibade tears Burundi apart as Super Falcons make it to quarterfinals

"I am super proud of the team, and the performance and I’m super executed. This was my first start and the first goal of the tournament and I am thankful for that. I am now looking forward to the next game." Kanu said.

Uchenna Kanu was in inspired form against Burundi
Uchenna Kanu was in inspired form against Burundi Twitter/CAF

Having already lost a game, the Super Falcons have shown that they are not exactly unbeatable, but Kanu is confident that the work done in training is enough to match any opponent.

"If you judge our previous games and how hard we have been working and training we are prepared to face any team. We are getting better as a team and I think we are ready to match up with any team.

"It's going to be a challenging game, but we are ready and prepared for the challenge. " Kanu said.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will play the Indomitable Lionesses on July 14 in the quarter final of the ongoing WAFCON.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda Niyi is a sports journalist and content creator. He unapologetically gives an opinion on key happenings in the world of Sports

More from category

  • Uchenna Kanu is optimistic ahead of the Super Falcon's remaining games in the ongoing WAFCON

    'I think we are ready to match up with any team'- Uchenna Kanu fired up after brace against Burundi

  • WAFCON 2022 Roundup: South Africa, Nigeria, Botswana complete quarterfinal pairings

    Day 9 Roundup: South Africa, Nigeria, Botswana complete quarterfinal pairings

  • A good night for France at the WEURO2022

    PSG star Geyoro inspires 5-star France to a historic win on her 50th cap

Recommended articles

'I think we are ready to match up with any team'- Uchenna Kanu fired up after brace against Burundi

'I think we are ready to match up with any team'- Uchenna Kanu fired up after brace against Burundi

Day 9 Roundup: South Africa, Nigeria, Botswana complete quarterfinal pairings

Day 9 Roundup: South Africa, Nigeria, Botswana complete quarterfinal pairings

PSG star Geyoro inspires 5-star France to a historic win on her 50th cap

PSG star Geyoro inspires 5-star France to a historic win on her 50th cap

Ajibade tears Burundi apart as Super Falcons make it to quarterfinals

Ajibade tears Burundi apart as Super Falcons make it to quarterfinals

Reactions as Ajibade inspires wasteful Super Falcons to 4-0 win against Burundi

Reactions as Ajibade inspires wasteful Super Falcons to 4-0 win against Burundi

Ex-Super Eagles star reacts to Wimbledon final as Djokovic reaches seventh heaven

Ex-Super Eagles star reacts to Wimbledon final as Djokovic reaches seventh heaven

Trending

SCOOP

Reactions as Thomas Partey is accused of rape by girlfriend

Reactions as Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend

'Nigeria is blessed' - Mikel Obi boasts about his country

Mikel Obi boasts about Nigeria
SUPER EAGLES

4 players who could have switched allegiance to represent Nigeria at the World Cup had they qualified

4 players who would have represent Nigeria at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

'Ghana is using Nigeria to build their team' - Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars

Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars of Ghana