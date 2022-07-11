'I think we are ready to match up with any team'- Uchenna Kanu fired up after brace against Burundi

Tigres Femeni forward Uchenna Kanu was relentless against the East African side, grabbing a goal on either side of halftime to guide the Super Falcons into the quarter finals of WAFCON.

Speaking after their final group game, Kanu stated that the result would encourage the Super Falcons when they face their west African neighbours.

Also read: Reactions to Thomas Partey scandal

"I am super proud of the team, and the performance and I’m super executed. This was my first start and the first goal of the tournament and I am thankful for that. I am now looking forward to the next game." Kanu said.

Twitter/CAF

Having already lost a game, the Super Falcons have shown that they are not exactly unbeatable, but Kanu is confident that the work done in training is enough to match any opponent.

"If you judge our previous games and how hard we have been working and training we are prepared to face any team. We are getting better as a team and I think we are ready to match up with any team.

"It's going to be a challenging game, but we are ready and prepared for the challenge. " Kanu said.