Super Falcons drawn into Group B, to face hosts Australia, Republic of Ireland, Canada

Nigeria - ranked 45th in the World, and drawn from Pot 4 were placed in Group B alongside hosts Australia, 2003 semi-finalist Canada and the Republic of Ireland.

The official draw took place at the Aotea Centre in Auckland, New Zealand with next year's tournament, to be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand from 20 July to 20 August 2023.

FIFA

It will be the first time that the FIFA Women's World Cup will have two host nations.

The Draw

Group A

New Zealand Norway Philippines Switzerland

Group B

Australia Republic of Ireland Nigeria Canada

Group C

Spain Costa Rica Zambia Japan

Group D

England Group B Play-off winner Denmark China

Group E

USA Vietnam Netherlands Group A Play-off winner

Group F

France Jamaica Brazil Group C Play-off Winner

Group G

Sweden South Africa Italy Argentina

Group H

Germany Morocco Colombia Korea Republic

FIFA

Super Falcons' fixtures

Nigeria vs Canada, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, July 21, 2023

Australia vs Nigeria, Brisbane Stadium, July 27, 2023

Republic of Ireland vs Nigeria, Brisbane Stadium, July 31, 2023

New Zealand will host the opening match of the tournament, against heavyweights Norway. Then, on July 21 in Melbourne, Nigeria will face current Olympic champions Canada in their opening match.

Following the expansion of the World from 24 to 32 teams, only two teams will proceed to the knockout stages of the competition from each group.

If the Super Falcons finish first in Group B, they will face the runner-up from Group D. If they finish second in Group B, they will face the winner from that group. But Group D includes brutal opponents England Denmark, and China.

The final team for Group D will be one of the winners of the inter-continental playoff.