Nigeria's Super Falcons have been handed a favourable draw ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
Super Falcons drawn into Group B, to face hosts Australia, Republic of Ireland, Canada
The tournament will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand, and is scheduled to take place from 20 July to 20 August 2023.
Read Also
Nigeria - ranked 45th in the World, and drawn from Pot 4 were placed in Group B alongside hosts Australia, 2003 semi-finalist Canada and the Republic of Ireland.
The official draw took place at the Aotea Centre in Auckland, New Zealand with next year's tournament, to be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand from 20 July to 20 August 2023.
It will be the first time that the FIFA Women's World Cup will have two host nations.
The Draw
Group A
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Philippines
- Switzerland
Group B
- Australia
- Republic of Ireland
- Nigeria
- Canada
Group C
- Spain
- Costa Rica
- Zambia
- Japan
Group D
- England
- Group B Play-off winner
- Denmark
- China
Group E
- USA
- Vietnam
- Netherlands
- Group A Play-off winner
Group F
- France
- Jamaica
- Brazil
- Group C Play-off Winner
Group G
- Sweden
- South Africa
- Italy
- Argentina
Group H
- Germany
- Morocco
- Colombia
- Korea Republic
Super Falcons' fixtures
- Nigeria vs Canada, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, July 21, 2023
- Australia vs Nigeria, Brisbane Stadium, July 27, 2023
- Republic of Ireland vs Nigeria, Brisbane Stadium, July 31, 2023
New Zealand will host the opening match of the tournament, against heavyweights Norway. Then, on July 21 in Melbourne, Nigeria will face current Olympic champions Canada in their opening match.
Following the expansion of the World from 24 to 32 teams, only two teams will proceed to the knockout stages of the competition from each group.
If the Super Falcons finish first in Group B, they will face the runner-up from Group D. If they finish second in Group B, they will face the winner from that group. But Group D includes brutal opponents England Denmark, and China.
The final team for Group D will be one of the winners of the inter-continental playoff.
In other notable matches, two-time reigning champions the USA have been drawn against the Netherlands in a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final.
More from category
-
Super Falcons drawn into Group B, to face hosts Australia, Republic of Ireland, Canada
-
Sanusi unable to help Porto as Benfica grab away win to extend league lead
-
Messi and Mbappe combine as PSG beat Ajaccio