Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Super Falcons draw South Africa, Zambia, Kenya at AWCON 2018

Super Falcons grouped with South Africa, Zambia, Kenya in 2018 Women AFCON draw

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will renew their rivalry with the Bayana Bayana of South Africa at the 2018 AWCON.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Super Falcons play The Super Falcons aim to make it 9 titles from 1 AWCON tournaments (CAF)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have been drawn in group B of the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) along with the Bayana Bayana of South Africa, Zambia and Kenya.

The draw ceremony was held in Accra, Ghana host country of the competition on Sunday, October 21.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria and the Black Queens of Ghana were selected as top seeds as they are the host country and the reigning African champions.

AWCON 2018 draw

On conclusion of the draw group A paired  Ghana,  Algeria  Mali   and runners-up of the last edition Cameroon.

The Super Falcons were paired in group B along with  South Africa, Zambia and Kenya.

2018 AWCON draw play Nigeria have been handed a tough draw for the 2018 AWCON (CAF)

AWCON 2018 group games

Hosts Ghana will play the first match of the tournament on against Algeria on the first matchday scheduled for Saturday, November 17 same day other group A opponents Mali and Cameroon face off.

2018 AWCON play There are some mouthwatering clashes in the group stage of the 2018 AWCON (CAF)

 

The Super Falcons begins the title defence on Sunday, November 18 against the Bayana Bayana of South Africa before while Zambia and Kenya face off in the other group B fixture on the same day.

According to the structure of the competition the group winners and runners up will advance to the semifinals with the winners advancing to the finals.

Bayana Bayana of South Africa play The Bayana Bayana of South Africa pose the biggest threat to the Super Falcons (SAFA)

Three teams from the continent will advance to the 2019 FIFA World Cup scheduled for France, the winners of the 2018 AWCON runners-up and third place winners.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria defeated their Gambian counterparts 6-0 on Monday, June 11 to qualify for the 2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON). play The Super Falcons aim to defend their trophy in Ghana (Twitter/Super Falcons )

 

In preparation for the competition Thomas Dennerby has already called up 48 Super Falcons players to defend Nigeria's title.

The tournament is scheduled to hold from Saturday, September 17 till Saturday, December 11 across Ghanaian cities Accra and Cape Coast.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Liverpool star Adekanye says he's ready to play for Nigeriabullet
2 Paul Pogba shows off new haircut for Juventus clashbullet
3 3 things to know about Marco Ianni, the Chelsea assistant coach who...bullet

Related Articles

Super Falcons Nigeria beat Gambia 6-0 qualify for 2018 AWCON
Super Falcons Nigeria maintain 38th position in latest FIFA rankings
Super Falcons among top seeds for 2018 Women AFCON draw
Oshoala, Ordega, 46 other invited to Super Falcons camp for 2018 AWCON
Super Falcons Nigeria's women pull out of tournament in Turkey due to visa issues
Super Falcons France thrash Nigeria 8-0 in friendly game
Super Falcons Dennerby invites Oshoala, Ordega others for AWCON clash vs Gambia
Super Falcons Nigeria beat Gambia 1-0 in AWCON qualifier
Thomas Dennerby NFF unveil new Super Falcons coach
Super Falcons Nigeria beat Mali to win WAFU Women’s Cup bronze medal

Football

Icardi struck deep into injury time to grab Inter Milan victory
Football Last-gasp Icardi header grabs Inter derby spoils
Patrick Vieira is struggling to get his Nice side scoring goals in Ligue 1
Football Vieira's Nice continue to struggle with Marseille loss
Icardi struck deep into injury time to grab Inter Milan victory
Football Last-gasp Icardi header grabs Inter derby spoils
Borussia Moenchengladbach midfielder Jonas Hofmann (C) celebrates scoring his hat-trick in Sunday's 4-0 thrashing of Mainz, which left his team second in the Bundesliga table.
Football Hofmann hits hat-trick against ex-club Mainz as Gladbach go second
X
Advertisement