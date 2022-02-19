Leicester City congratulate Super Falcons debutant Ashleigh Plumptre

Plumptre was rock solid in and gave a five-star performance as the Falcons beat Cote d'Ivoire 2-0 in the first-leg final round qualifier for this year's women's AFCON.

A brace from Ifeoma Onumonu secured the win for the reigning WAFCON champions.

Reacting to the win, Leicester wrote on their women's Twitter handle:"A win and clean sheet for @ashplumptre on her Nigeria debut! 💪"

The winner between the Falcons and Cote d'Ivoire will qualify for the 2022 WAFCON, which will also serve as qualifiers for the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.