Leicester City congratulate Super Falcons debutant Ashleigh Plumptre

Niyi Iyanda
Ashleigh Plumptre is still receiving plaudits for there performance against the Ivory Coast.

Leicester City Women have celebrated Super Falcons defender Ashleigh Plumptre. Plumptre who stars for the foxes made quite an impression in her competitive debut for the Super Falcons of Nigeria at the Moshood Abiola stadium on Friday.

Plumptre was rock solid in and gave a five-star performance as the Falcons beat Cote d'Ivoire 2-0 in the first-leg final round qualifier for this year's women's AFCON.

A brace from Ifeoma Onumonu secured the win for the reigning WAFCON champions.

Reacting to the win, Leicester wrote on their women's Twitter handle:"A win and clean sheet for @ashplumptre on her Nigeria debut! 💪"

The winner between the Falcons and Cote d'Ivoire will qualify for the 2022 WAFCON, which will also serve as qualifiers for the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Plumptre will hope to make it two wins out of two when the Falcons travel to Abidjan for the return leg on Tuesday.

