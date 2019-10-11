Super Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby has quit this role with Nigeria’s Senior National Women’s Team despite having a year left on his contract.

The resignation came after a dispute with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) which made Dennerby excuse himself from the Super Falcons’ last two games.

The Swede was not on the touchline when Nigeria played out a goalless and 1-1 draw in a two-leg tie against Cote d'Ivoire to crash out of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

He also failed to show up for a reconciliation meeting arranged by Nigeria’s sports minister Sunday Dare and instead sent in his resignation letter.

In his resignation letter, Pulse Sports learnt that Dennerby cited unfulfilled contractual obligations including unpaid wages and a lack of cooperation from the NFF and their failure to provide accommodation for him in Nigeria as reasons for his resignation.

Dennerby led the Super Falcons to two major tournaments. AFP

Dennerby took up the job of Super Falcons coach in January 2018 and led Nigeria’s Senior Women’s National team to the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) title in December 2018.

He was named the Best Female Coach of The Year at the 2019 NFF Awards.

In 2019, he led Nigeria to the knockout stage of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup which was held in France.