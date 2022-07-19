WAFCON 2022

If I talk, I will get in trouble - Waldrum copies Mourinho after Morocco knocks Nigeria out with 'curious' referee decisions

Damola Ogungbe
The Super Falcons coach decided to not say anything after Nigeria were given two red cards by the VAR in their WAFCON semifinal defeat to hosts Morocco

Randy Waldrum

Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum has chosen to not speak so much about the officiating in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) semi-final between Nigeria and Morocco.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria fell to the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco (5-4) on penalties on Monday night at the Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat after playing a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Nine-time champions Nigeria felt hard done by after seeing two players sent off in the second half after VAR reviews including their best-attacking star Rasheedat Ajibade.

In the aftermath of the semi-final loss, the coach of the Nigerian women's team Waldrum chose to be diplomatic in his comments about the officiating of the game, as reported by sports journalist Oluwatobi Adepoju.

Randy simply said: “We (Coaches) can’t comment on officiating, we will get into trouble," with a smile on his face.

The American tactician instead chose to focus on what his team did well, stating that the Super Falcons were on top of the game till after their players were sent off.

Rasheedat Ajibade got sent off against Morocco after a VAR review Imago

“We were in control of the game until after the first red card, then the second red card, I will put it this way," Waldrum said.

The Nigerian manager stressed that the team's aim at the tournament was not just to qualify for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup but to win the tournament outright.

Ultimately, Waldrum praised his players, asserting that he was proud of the Super Falcons after they played most of the second half with only nine players on the pitch to Morocco's 11 players.

The Super Falcons coach said: "I am proud of the girls tonight. We wanted to win the game, not just the World Cup ticket.

"Our substitutions were spot on and we can’t ask for more from the players, they gave their best.”

The Super Falcons' semi-final loss to Morocco sees them miss out on the WAFCON final for the first time since 2012, bringing an end to their bid for a fourth consecutive African title.

Morocco ended Nigeria's dream for a 10th WAFCON title. Pulse Nigeria

Nigeria will now face Zambia in the third-place match on Friday, July 22 to determine who takes the bronze medal at the 2022 WAFCON.

Nigeria, Zambia, Morocco, and South Africa have all qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand in July 2023.

