Super Falcons head coach Thomas Dennerby has called up star players Asisat Oshoala and Desire Oparazonie as part of the 24 players that will represent Nigeria at the Cyprus Women’s Cup tournament.

The Super Falcons are set to compete at the Cyprus Women’s Cup tournament starting Wednesday, February, 27th in Larnaca as they step of preparation for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The tournament is expected to feature 12 teams from around the world grouped into three groups of four countries each.

The Super Falcons were without Oshoala as they beat Romania 4-1 to finish third at the Meizhou's Four Nation Tournament held in China earlier in the year.

Dennerby has however called up his best legs for the competition which will feature AWCON 2018 rivals Bayana Bayana of South Africa.

Oshoala was absent from the tournament held in China as she sealed a move to Spanish giants Barcelona Femeni.

Dennerby requested for top quality games to help the Super Falcons prepare for the world stage.

Other countries that will be participating at the competition include Mexico, Italy, Finland, Belgium, Slovakia, Korea DPR, Czech Republic, Thailand, Hungary, and Austria.

The Super Falcons players are expected to arrive the country as they depart for the competition through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Sunday, February 24.

They will play their first game of the competition on Wednesday, February 27 before games against Slovakia on Friday, March 1 and Belgium on Monday, March 4.

Groups

Group A – Czech Republic, Finland, Korea DPR, South Africa

Group B – Hungary, Italy, Mexico, Thailand

Group C – Austria, Belgium, Nigeria, Slovakia

24 Super Falcons to Cyprus

Goalkeepers: Tochukwu Oluehi; Christy Ohiaeriaku; Chiamaka Nnadozie

Defenders: Glory Ogbonna; Faith Michael; Onome Ebi; Osinachi Ohale; Josephine Chukwunonye; Ngozi Ebere

Midfielders: Amarachi Okoronkwo; Ngozi Okobi; Rita Chikwelu; Halimatu Ayinde; Cecilia Nku

Forwards: Anam Imo; Asisat Oshoala; Rasheedat Ajibade; Francisca Ordega; Chinaza Uchendu; Chinwendu Ihezuo; Alice Ogebe; Ini-Abasi Umotong; Alice Ogebe; Uchenna Kanu