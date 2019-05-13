Super Falcons boss Thomas Dennerby has listed regulars Asisat Oshoala, Onome Ebi, Francisca Ordega, Desire Oparanozie and 23 other players for final camping ahead of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

Nigeria will kick off their 2019 FIFA Women’s Cup campaign with a game against Norway on Saturday, June 8 before further Group A games against host France and South Korea.

Ahead of the tournament, Super Falcons boss Dennerby has listed Oshoala, Ebi and other regulars in a 27-woman team which will be cut down to the final 23 after camping in Austria.

Other regulars in the 27-woman squad include Ngozi Ebere, Ngozi Okobi, Rasheeda Ajibade etc.

Dennerby sticks with the majority of the players that won Nigeria’s ninth Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) title in December 2018.

Only Sarah Nnodim did not make it from the 21-woman squad that won the AWCON title in 2018.

Uchenna Kanu makes the list after her impressive performances at the ongoing 2019 WAFU Women’s Cup where she has scored eight goals in tow matches.

Four players will be cut from the squad after the end of the two-week camping in Austria.

According to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the Super Falcons will leave Austria for Reims, France on Tuesday, June 4, four days before their opening game at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Tochukwu Oluehi (Rivers Angels); Alaba Jonathan (Bayelsa Queens); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Rivers Angels); Christy Ohiaeriaku (Confluence Queens)

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Vaxjo DFF, Sweden); Ngozi Ebere (Arna Bjornar, Norway); Onome Ebi (Henan Huisanhang, China); Josephine Chukwunonye (Kungsbacka DFF, Sweden); Faith Michael (Pitea IF, Sweden); Chidinma Okeke (FC Robo)

Midfielders: Cecilia Nku (Ferencvaros Torna, Hungary); Rita Chikwelu (Krstianstand DFF, Sweden); Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene (Eskiltuna United, Sweden); Evelyn Nwabuoku (Rivers Angels); Ogonna Chukwudi (Djurgardens IF, Sweden); Halimatu Ayinde (Eskiltuna United, Sweden); Amarachi Okoronkwo (Nasarawa Amazons)

Forwards: Desire Oparanozie (En Avant Guingamp, France); Anam Imo (Malmo FC Rosengard, Sweden); Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona, Spain); Chinaza Uchendu (SC Braga, Portugal); Uchenna Kanu (Southeastern University, USA); Rasheedat Ajibade (Alvadsnes IL, Norway); Francisca Ordega (Shanghai W. FC); Ini-Abasi Umotong (Brighton Hove & Albion, England); Alice Ogebe (Rivers Angels), Chinwendu Ihezuo (Biik Kazygurt, Kazakhstan)