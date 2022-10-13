Nigeria climb up in FIFA ranking despite three defeats to USA, Japan

The nine-time African champions moved from 46th to 45th position despite losing all three matches to the United States and Japan in the last two Women’s international windows.

FIFA

Both defeats were then succeeded by another one - a 2-0 loss to 2011 world champions Japan - in a friendly game early in October.

Super Falcons maintain number-one spot in Africa

Despite all three defeats, Nigeria also maintained the top position in Africa ahead of South Africa's Banyana Banyana, positioned at 54th.

Cameroon's Indomitable Lioness are the third-highest-ranked African team, climbing up one place to 58th in the world.

The Black Queens of Ghana (59th) and the Lady Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire (64th) are the other two teams that complete Africa's top-ranked teams.

October ranking to serve as World Cup draw seedings

According to FIFA, the October 2022 ranking will decide the seeding for the final draw for the 2023 Women’s World Cup scheduled to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Pulse Nigeria

The USA maintained their number one spot in the Women's world ranking, with Sweden toppling Germany as the number two team, and England, France, Spain, Canada, the Netherlands, Brazil, and North Korea all making the top 10.

The Super Falcons will participate at its eighth tournament in Australia and New Zealand next year, having secured a ticket at the 2022 edition of the Women's African Cup of Nations.