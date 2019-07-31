Super Falcons captain Desire Oparanozie has joined in the call for equal pay for players in women’s football.

The issue of pay parity between men and women has been a continuous conversation in world football and Oparanozie has joined in by demanding that for the Super Falcons.

In truth, while the Super Falcons earn about N3m ($3000) as winning bonus in major tournaments, their male counterparts in the Super Eagles get N3.5m ($10000)

“I think we deserve equal pay. We are the most successful female team in Africa. We have done the nation proud. I believe we will get there, one step at a time,” Oparanozie said at the 2019 Ladies In Sports (LIS) conference held at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos which held on Friday, July 26.

The En Avant Guingamp striker also advocated for investment in women’s football in Nigeria.

“The Nigeria Football Federation must work on getting the women’s league on TV. With that, there will be more eyes on the league and sponsors can come in,” the striker said.

With 11 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) titles, the Super Falcons are the most successful side in Africa and have more trophies than the Super Eagles.

Oparanozie believes that the Super Falcons have the right to demand equal pay.

The United States women’s national team are among the leading voices in pay parity for women in world football.

The world champions have begun legal action against the United States Soccer Federation.

Ada Hegerberg, one of the best players in world football walked away from the Norway National team in 2017 in protest over what she called ‘lack of respect; for female players.

NB: $1=N360