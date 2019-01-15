Super Falcons boss Thomas Dennerby has released a list of 20 players for ﻿the upcoming China invitational tournament﻿.

The Swedish manager are asked that the Amaju Pinnick led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) scheduled preparatory matches for the team after their triumph at the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON).

The Super Falcons have now departed for the tournament in China in the afternoon of Monday, January 14 through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The team is expected to arrive the Chinese city of Meizhou from their Egypt Air flight on Tuesday, January 15.

The Super Falcons will have to do without star player Asisat Oshoala, as the three-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year is back at her Chinese Women’s Super League side Dalian Quanjin.

The 20-players for the tournament include star players Faith Michael, Rita Chikwelu with Brighton and Hove Albion striker Ini-Abasi Umotong expected to deputize for Oshoala.

The Super Falcons will compete with hosts China, Romania, and Korea Republic in the tournament expected to hold from Thursday, January 17 till Sunday, January 20.

20 Super Falcons

Goalkeepers: Tochukwu Oluehi; Christy Ohiaeriaku; Chiamaka Nnadozie

Defenders: Glory Ogbonna; Faith Michael; Onome Ebi; Osinachi Ohale; Ugochi Emenayo; Josephine Chukwunonye

Midfielders: Amarachi Okoronkwo; Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene; Rita Chikwelu; Halimat Ayinde

Forwards: Anam Imo; Rasheedat Ajibade; Francisca Ordega; Chinaza Uchendu; Chinwendu Ihezuo; Ini-Abasi Umotong; Alice Ogebe