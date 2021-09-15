The Super Falcons needed two late goals to beat their Malian counterpart in a drab football game on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

It was the first game of the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Tournament, fondly called Aisha Buhari Cup, an invitational tournament in the name of Nigeria’s First Lady.

There was nothing much to the game until late when Gift Monday scored in the 83rd and 89th minute.

Her first goal came from a header off a cross from superstar Asisat Oshoala. Her second came after she made it first to a flicked header in the box before lobbing the goalkeeper.

