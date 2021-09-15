RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

FIFA and CAF presidents watch Super Falcons beat Mali in Lagos

Monday Gift scored a late brace to give Nigeria the win.

Super Falcons of Nigeria beat Mali 2-0 in the first game of Aisha Buhari Cup (Instagram)
Football royalties Gianni Infantino, president of the world football governing body FIFA and that of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Patrice Motsepe were present at the remodelled Mobolaji Johnson Arena-formely Onikan Stadium-in Lagos to watch the Super Falcons of Nigeria beat Mali in the first game of the Aisha Buhari Cup.

The Super Falcons needed two late goals to beat their Malian counterpart in a drab football game on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

It was the first game of the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Tournament, fondly called Aisha Buhari Cup, an invitational tournament in the name of Nigeria’s First Lady.

There was nothing much to the game until late when Gift Monday scored in the 83rd and 89th minute.

Gift Monday scored a late brace to give the Super Falcons the win (Instagram/Super Falcons)
Gift Monday scored a late brace to give the Super Falcons the win (Instagram/Super Falcons) Instagram

Her first goal came from a header off a cross from superstar Asisat Oshoala. Her second came after she made it first to a flicked header in the box before lobbing the goalkeeper.

Infantino and Motsepe are guests of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick.

The Falcons will be back in action on Tuesday, September 21, when they take on South Africa at the same venue.

