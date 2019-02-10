Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala has scored on her debut for Barcelona Femení after just joining on loan from Chinese side Dalian Quanjian F.C.

In the first game for her new club, Oshoala scored Barcelona Femení's fourth goal in their win 4-0 away at Rayo Vallecano in a Primera División game on Sunday, February 10.

It was basically her first touch of the game after she came on as a 62nd substitute for Alexia Putellas.

It took her just 15 seconds to race into the Vallecano box to get on the end of a long ball before finishing past Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper.

The 24-year-old was making her first appearance for Barcelona Femení after she was left out from the squad that beat Albacete 3-1 on Sunday, February 3.

The win takes them within three points from leaders Atletico Madrid.

She will look to continue her good start when Barcelona host Sporting Heluva on Wednesday, February 13.

Barcelona Femení are in a two-horse race for the Primera División with current back to back champions Atletico Madrid.