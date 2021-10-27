Super Falcons and their struggles: It is time for change

First, it was Equatorial Guinea beating the Falcons and now, South Africa and Ivory Coast has joined.

Randy Waldrum was appointed, in the hopes that he would stabilize the team and bring changes but after about one year in charge, the Super Falcons have made no significant improvement.

Waldrum invited foreign-born players to help make the team stronger and to return the team to its Glory days but that has not made the difference.

The NFF should as a matter of urgency should find a lasting solution to the team's poor performance. They struggled to beat Mali at the Aisha Buhari Cup and lost 4-2 to South Africa and that was their second loss to South Africa in their last three games.

On Wednesday, they beat Ghana 2-0 and their performance was far from convincing. The last straw that broke the Carmel's back was that 1-0 loss to the Black Queens of Ghana in Accra where the team were outplayed by the Ghanaians.

It seems no team fears the Falcons anymore and almost every team they have faced since this year has outplayed them, except Equatorial Guinea which was made up of home based players whom they beat 9-0 in Antalya, Turkey.

This is not the Falcons that fans loved and their reaction after the game in Accra says it all. Normally, fans should be happy that their team progressed but the comments across social media is that of disbelief that a Falcons team could be so uninspiring.

The NFF have given the team good preparation under Waldrum. They were taken to Turkey to play a tournament which they won, they played at the US Summer Series and also played a game in Austria when they went for a closed camping. They came back to play the Aisha Buhari Cup in September. These preparations are enough to make the team strong. Unfortunately, the team lacked cohesion and purpose in attack and the midfield was practically missing against Ghana and at the Aisha Buhari Cup.

The team is largely made up of foreign based players who are doing well for their clubs but their performance for the national team in recent times leaves much to be desired.

The coach takes responsibility for how the team play. Hence, Randy Waldrum should find a way to make his team work. Younger players should be given a chance to play in the team and that will add pace and strength to the various departments. The team team will face Ivory Coast in the next round. The Lady Elephants beat Niger 20-0 on aggregate to set up a tie with the Falcons. It is time for Randy Waldrum and his girls to rise to the occasion and atone for their abysmal display in the past four games, the time for change is now.

Bethel Kalu is a passionate sports writer whose love for writing began as a young boy. He has been writing sports for 7 years has over 500 articles written by him.

