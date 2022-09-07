Super Falcons lose 1-2 to USWNT in 2nd friendly

The Super Falcons set out to take on the USWNT in two international friendly fixtures.

Both teams faced off to begin preparation for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup scheduled to take place in Australia and New Zealand next year.

In the first friendly fixture at the Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, the Super Falcons suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat.

Super Falcons 1-2 USWNT

Super Falcons boss Randy Waldrum charged his team to produce a better performance in the second meeting at Audi Field in Washington DC and so they did.

It was a rocky start for the Super Falcons as under-20 captain Tosin Demehin scored an own goal in the 20th minute to put the USWNT in front.

The USWNT went to the halftime break with a 1-0 lead but the Super Falcons struck first in the second period when Uchenna Kanu converted a ball through to her by Glory Ogbonna in the 50th minute.

The game was balanced until Rose Lavelle converted a ball by Megan Rapinoe in the 66th minute to put the USWNT back in front.

The Super Falcons searched for another equalizer but were unable to as the USWNT held on for another win.