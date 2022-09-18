Zaidu Sanusi’s goal for Porto ruled offside in a 1-1 draw away at Estoril

Tunde Young
Zaidu Sanusi played 82 minutes for Porto who needed a late penalty to steal a draw against Estoril

Zaidu Sanusi
Zaidu Sanusi (Twitter/Porto)

Estoril and FC Porto played out a 1-1 draw at the Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota in what was a thrilling Portuguese league match.

Porto were the pre-match favourites to win but it didn’t work out that way for them as they met a dogged Estoril team and even needed a 97th-minute penalty to steal a point.

Super Eagles defender Zaidu Sanusi was in action for Porto and thought he had scored for the Portuguese giants but the offside flag was on hand to ruin the fun.

Nigerian international Zaidu Sanusi started the game for Porto in his usual left-back position and played for 82 minutes until he was substituted for Danny Loader as Porto chased an equaliser.

Zaidu Sanusi
Zaidu Sanusi (IMAGO/Action Plus) Pulse Nigeria

The 25-year-old had a quiet night individually, touching the ball 57 times with two interceptions and one tackle.

Sanusi completed 33 passes which amount to 78.6% accuracy but he struggled with crosses, failing to find a teammate with any of his two attempts.

On the physical side, he won one out of two ground duels and two out of three aerial duels and was also never dribbled past.

Zaidu Sanusi played a decent game despite Porto's narrow loss to Lyon in the Europa league on Wednesday
Zaidu Sanusi played a decent game despite Porto's narrow loss to Lyon in the Europa league on Wednesday Imago

However, Sanusi also lost possession 13 times while failing to complete his one dribble attempt before he was taken off.

The first half was quite balanced until the 41st minute when Tiago Gouveia brilliantly darted into the box to latch onto a cross and buried the ball into the bottom left corner to give Estoril the lead.

The home side looked to defend their lead while also maintaining enough threat to potentially add to it but they were in for a heartbreaking finale.

Porto scored a late equaliser against Estoril
Porto scored a late equaliser against Estoril Imago

Estoril were reduced to 10 men after 77 minutes after Mor Ndiaye received a second yellow card which gave Porto all the leverage they needed.

Porto pressed continuously and it paid off when they were awarded a penalty in the 97th minute after a handball picked out by VAR intervention, Mehdi Taremi stepped up and converted with the last kick of the game to steal a point for the away team.

