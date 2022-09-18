Zaidu Sanusi’s goal for Porto ruled offside in a 1-1 draw away at Estoril

Porto were the pre-match favourites to win but it didn’t work out that way for them as they met a dogged Estoril team and even needed a 97th-minute penalty to steal a point.

Super Eagles defender Zaidu Sanusi was in action for Porto and thought he had scored for the Portuguese giants but the offside flag was on hand to ruin the fun.

Zaidu Sanusi’s night in numbers

Nigerian international Zaidu Sanusi started the game for Porto in his usual left-back position and played for 82 minutes until he was substituted for Danny Loader as Porto chased an equaliser.

Pulse Nigeria

The 25-year-old had a quiet night individually, touching the ball 57 times with two interceptions and one tackle.

Sanusi completed 33 passes which amount to 78.6% accuracy but he struggled with crosses, failing to find a teammate with any of his two attempts.

On the physical side, he won one out of two ground duels and two out of three aerial duels and was also never dribbled past.

Imago

However, Sanusi also lost possession 13 times while failing to complete his one dribble attempt before he was taken off.

Estoril 1-1 Porto (Match report)

The first half was quite balanced until the 41st minute when Tiago Gouveia brilliantly darted into the box to latch onto a cross and buried the ball into the bottom left corner to give Estoril the lead.

The home side looked to defend their lead while also maintaining enough threat to potentially add to it but they were in for a heartbreaking finale.

Imago

Estoril were reduced to 10 men after 77 minutes after Mor Ndiaye received a second yellow card which gave Porto all the leverage they needed.