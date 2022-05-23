Zaidu Sanusi wins domestic double with Porto

Imago

Early in the second half, midfielder Evanilson fell over, but the referee confidently waved away all Porto protests. The Brazilian went close again when he latched onto a through ball and let off a powerful shot, but Mauritanian goalkeeper Babacar Mbaye pulled off a good save.

Porto got their second goal in the 52nd minute when Vitinha controlled a pass into the box before clinically smashing his shot into the bottom right corner of the post.

Tondela looked to cause an upset when they grabbed one back in the 76th minute. Neto Borges rose highest to connect with a brilliant cross, heading a powerful effort into the top left corner.

A few seconds after the restart, Porto sealed their win with another good goal. Taremi got his second and Porto's third of the game when he casually slotted home a perfect cross into the bottom right corner to give Porto the lead.

Zaidu on the double

Porto remained resolute and held on to their lead to win their 18th League cup. For Super Eagles fullback Zaidu, after winning the Primera Liga a few weeks ago, this is his first-ever career domestic double.