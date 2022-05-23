SUPER EAGLES

Zaidu Sanusi wins domestic double with Porto

Niyi Iyanda
Super Eagles fullback Zaidu Sanusi played the full 90 minutes as Porto cruised to their 28th Portuguese League cup on Sunday. In this David and Goliath clash, League champions Porto faced off against a Tondela side that had just gotten relegated to the second division.

Zaidu sanusi played the full 90 minutes as Porto crushed Tondela to win the Portuguese League Cup
Following early pressure, Porto went ahead in the 22nd minute when a handball from Tondela defender Marcelo Alves made the referee point to the spot. After a lengthy VAR consultation, Taremi stepped up confidently and fired Porto into the lead.

Taremi sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to fire Porto into the lead
Early in the second half, midfielder Evanilson fell over, but the referee confidently waved away all Porto protests. The Brazilian went close again when he latched onto a through ball and let off a powerful shot, but Mauritanian goalkeeper Babacar Mbaye pulled off a good save.

Porto got their second goal in the 52nd minute when Vitinha controlled a pass into the box before clinically smashing his shot into the bottom right corner of the post.

Vitinha (2nd right) celebrates his goal with his teammates
Tondela looked to cause an upset when they grabbed one back in the 76th minute. Neto Borges rose highest to connect with a brilliant cross, heading a powerful effort into the top left corner.

Neto Borges halved the deficit with a powerful header
A few seconds after the restart, Porto sealed their win with another good goal. Taremi got his second and Porto's third of the game when he casually slotted home a perfect cross into the bottom right corner to give Porto the lead.

Mehdi Taremi (1st from left) celebrates his winner with his Porto teammates
Porto remained resolute and held on to their lead to win their 18th League cup. For Super Eagles fullback Zaidu, after winning the Primera Liga a few weeks ago, this is his first-ever career domestic double.

Completing four defensive actions and winning three aerial duels, Zaidu played a key role in his side's win on the night, and we here at Pulse Sports wish him the very best as he celebrates into the off season.

