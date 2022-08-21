SUPER EAGLES

Zaidu Sanusi shines as Porto rout rivals Sporting to maintain 100% record

Izuchukwu Akawor
The Nigeria left-back was full of energy and running en route back-to-back clean sheets in the Portuguese Liga.

Nigerian defender Zaidu Sanusi was in superb form as Porto thrashed rivals Sporting Lisbon 3-0 on Saturday night.

Sanusi featured from the start until he was substituted in the 87th-minute ad Porto produced a brilliant second-half display to see off Sporting.

The Super Eagles left-back completed 83% of his passes and had two clearances and two interceptions.

He added five (5) recoveries and won 100% of his tackles to help Porto keep a second successive clean sheet in the Portuguese Liga.

However, he was denied a third successive 90th-minute game when he was subbed off with three minutes to go against Sporting.

Sanusi and his fellow champions proved they are worthy winners and ready to defend their Portuguese crown again with a comprehensive display at home.

Evanilson gave them a first-half lead with a well-taken goal just before the break.

But two late penalties from Mateus Uribe and substitute Wenderson Galeno saw the Champions blow away their bitter rivals at home.

The win was the third on the bounce for Porto and sees them maintain a 100% start to the new season.

Porto sits top of the table on nine points while Sporting is five points adrift in the eighth position.

