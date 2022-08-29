Zaidu Sanusi plays full game for Porto in shocking 3-1 defeat to Rio Ave

Porto came into this game on the back of three straight wins to start the season while Rio Ave were still without a win, making the result all the more unlikely.

The home team raced into a 3-0 lead at half-time, stunning their opponents, including Nigerian defender Jamilu Collins who played the full game.

Rio Ave stuns Porto

Abdul-Aziz Yakubu was located in acres of space and released a low effort which ends up in the middle of the net to open the scoring after 22 minutes.

The goalscorer soon turned provider as Abdul-Aziz produced a sweet pass to pick out Pedro Amaral inside the box who shot into the bottom right corner to double Rio Ave’s lead.

The home team went completely wild with a third goal as Abdul-Aziz scored his second just two minutes before half-time with a great header to finish off a good cross from Amaral.

Porto improved drastically in the second half but couldn’t change their fortunes as Mehdi Taremi missed a penalty but Toni Martinez would eventually score the consolation goal in the 93rd minute to seal the 3-1 result on a historic night for Rio Ave.

Zaidu Sanusi’s involvement

Zaidu Sanusi was on the wrong end of the result but had a decent game individually in which he lasted the entire duration.

The left full-back had two clearances, and one tackle and was never dribbled past by the opposition attackers.

The 25-year-old touched the ball 84 times in total and played 50 passes, accounting for 87.7% of his success rate.