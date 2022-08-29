The Estadio dos Arcos in Vila do Conde, Portugal witnessed history as Rio Ave defeated Porto for the first time since 2004.
Zaidu Sanusi plays full game for Porto in shocking 3-1 defeat to Rio Ave
Zaidu Sanusi played for Porto but could not stop his team from losing to Rio Ave for the first time in 18 years
Porto came into this game on the back of three straight wins to start the season while Rio Ave were still without a win, making the result all the more unlikely.
The home team raced into a 3-0 lead at half-time, stunning their opponents, including Nigerian defender Jamilu Collins who played the full game.
Rio Ave stuns Porto
Abdul-Aziz Yakubu was located in acres of space and released a low effort which ends up in the middle of the net to open the scoring after 22 minutes.
The goalscorer soon turned provider as Abdul-Aziz produced a sweet pass to pick out Pedro Amaral inside the box who shot into the bottom right corner to double Rio Ave’s lead.
The home team went completely wild with a third goal as Abdul-Aziz scored his second just two minutes before half-time with a great header to finish off a good cross from Amaral.
Porto improved drastically in the second half but couldn’t change their fortunes as Mehdi Taremi missed a penalty but Toni Martinez would eventually score the consolation goal in the 93rd minute to seal the 3-1 result on a historic night for Rio Ave.
Zaidu Sanusi’s involvement
Zaidu Sanusi was on the wrong end of the result but had a decent game individually in which he lasted the entire duration.
The left full-back had two clearances, and one tackle and was never dribbled past by the opposition attackers.
The 25-year-old touched the ball 84 times in total and played 50 passes, accounting for 87.7% of his success rate.
However, Zaidu struggled offensively with only one of his nine crosses reaching the intended target and the defender also lost the ball 18 times.