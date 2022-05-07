Zaidu's goal inspires Porto to Portuguese title after dramatic late Benfica win

Izuchukwu Akawor
super-eagles

Zaidu Sanusi put in a man of the match performance to inspire Porto to a dramatic late win.

Zaidu the hero.

Super Eagles defender Zaidu Sanusi was the hero after FC Porto snatched a late win at Benfica to clinch the Portuguese league title.

Sanusi netted the only goal in stoppage time to practically seal a 30th Portuguese Primera Liga title for the Blues.

After a goalless first 45 minutes, it was Benfica who drew the first blood when Darwin Nunez put them ahead.

However, the goal was ruled out by the VAR as both teams continued to push for the elusive goal.

Porto players celebrate their win.
Porto players celebrate their win. Pulse Nigeria

The goal finally arrived late on when Super Eagles defender, Zaidu, met a deep cross from Pepe deep in the Benfica box.

The 24-year-old neatly controlled the ball before producing an excellent finish into the top corner.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

