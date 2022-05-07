Super Eagles defender Zaidu Sanusi was the hero after FC Porto snatched a late win at Benfica to clinch the Portuguese league title.
Zaidu's goal inspires Porto to Portuguese title after dramatic late Benfica win
Zaidu Sanusi put in a man of the match performance to inspire Porto to a dramatic late win.
Recommended articles
Sanusi netted the only goal in stoppage time to practically seal a 30th Portuguese Primera Liga title for the Blues.
After a goalless first 45 minutes, it was Benfica who drew the first blood when Darwin Nunez put them ahead.
However, the goal was ruled out by the VAR as both teams continued to push for the elusive goal.
Pulse Nigeria
The goal finally arrived late on when Super Eagles defender, Zaidu, met a deep cross from Pepe deep in the Benfica box.
The 24-year-old neatly controlled the ball before producing an excellent finish into the top corner.
More from category
-
Zaidu's goal inspires Porto to Portuguese title after dramatic late Benfica win
-
Dessers, Aribo and 18 others recognised for top performances in April
-
Nigeria's Ekong, Dennis, Kalu, Etebo relegated to the Championship with Watford