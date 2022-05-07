Zaidu's goal inspires Porto to Portuguese title after dramatic late Benfica win

Sanusi netted the only goal in stoppage time to practically seal a 30th Portuguese Primera Liga title for the Blues.

After a goalless first 45 minutes, it was Benfica who drew the first blood when Darwin Nunez put them ahead.

However, the goal was ruled out by the VAR as both teams continued to push for the elusive goal.

Pulse Nigeria

The goal finally arrived late on when Super Eagles defender, Zaidu, met a deep cross from Pepe deep in the Benfica box.