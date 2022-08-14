Zaidu Sanusi gets first clean sheet, helps Porto steal late win at Vizela

Sanusi featured in his second league game as Porto snatched a late away win after a narrow 1-0 win at FC Vizela.

The 25-year-old was outstanding at left-back for the Portuguese club, helping them to their first clean sheet of the campaign.

He put in an all-around performance, proving useful at both ends of the pitch. Sanusi created three (3) chances and made three (3) key passes.

Sanusi also had two (2) tackles of three (3) attempted tackles, five (5) aerial duels, four (4) recoveries and completed 80% of his passes.

Marcano proves the hero for Porto in 'deserved' win

While Sanusi had a good game for Porto, it was his defensive teammate, Ivan Marcano, who was the hero of the day.

The centre-back scored the decisive winner at the death, a wonderful header from close range to help Porto steal all three points on the road.

Sanusi's Porto completely dominated the encounter but couldn't find a way behind Vizela which was difficult to break down.

Porto had most of the possession, created the best chances and attempted 14 shots compared to four (4) from the hosts.

However, they had to wait till the death to take all three points courtesy of a Marcano header.

After the game, Porto manager Sérgio Conceição spoke to the media and said his side deserved all three points.