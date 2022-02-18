Zaidu Sanusi underwhelms in Porto's come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Lazio

Sergio Conceicao's Porto paid the price for a slow start at home when Mattia Zaccagni finished off an innovative corner-kick routine for Maurizio Sarri's Lazio in the 23rd minute.

However, Antonio Martinez dragged Porto back into the game with a goal each either side of half-time from a brace of assists from Joao Mario.

Sanusi was on the pitch for the full 90 minutes, though the left-back has had better outings from the one he had against the Serie A side.

The 24-year-old lost possession 13 times throughout the match, lost the only Aerial duel he attempted, and lost five (83.3%) of the six ground duels he was involved in.

Sanusi was dribbled past four (4) times and made only three (3) interceptions all game. The Porto left-back had zero (0) tackles and clearances in a match that was largely dominated by the visitors.

