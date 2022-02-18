EUROPA LEAGUE

Zaidu Sanusi underwhelms in Porto's come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Lazio

Damola Ogungbe
Porto picked up a 2-1 home win despite an unconvincing display from the Portuguese side and Sanusi

Zaidu Sanusi had a forgettable performance against Lazio in the first-leg of the Europa League clash (IMAGO/Independent Photo Agency)
Super Eagles left-back Zaidu Sanusi was in action for FC Porto on Thursday night as the Portuguese side came from one goal down to record a 2-1 victory at the Estadio do Dragao.

Sergio Conceicao's Porto paid the price for a slow start at home when Mattia Zaccagni finished off an innovative corner-kick routine for Maurizio Sarri's Lazio in the 23rd minute.

However, Antonio Martinez dragged Porto back into the game with a goal each either side of half-time from a brace of assists from Joao Mario.

Toni Martinez saved Porto's blushes with a brace against Lazio (IMAGO/Action Plus)
Sanusi was on the pitch for the full 90 minutes, though the left-back has had better outings from the one he had against the Serie A side.

The 24-year-old lost possession 13 times throughout the match, lost the only Aerial duel he attempted, and lost five (83.3%) of the six ground duels he was involved in.

Sanusi was dribbled past four (4) times and made only three (3) interceptions all game. The Porto left-back had zero (0) tackles and clearances in a match that was largely dominated by the visitors.

Sanusi has been consistent for Porto in the left-back position since he joined them in 2020 (IMAGO/Just Pictures)
Porto will travel to the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday, February 24, for the second leg of the fixture with the hope of reaching the quarterfinals of this competition for the first time since the 2013/14 season.

