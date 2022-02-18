Super Eagles left-back Zaidu Sanusi was in action for FC Porto on Thursday night as the Portuguese side came from one goal down to record a 2-1 victory at the Estadio do Dragao.
Zaidu Sanusi underwhelms in Porto's come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Lazio
Porto picked up a 2-1 home win despite an unconvincing display from the Portuguese side and Sanusi
Sergio Conceicao's Porto paid the price for a slow start at home when Mattia Zaccagni finished off an innovative corner-kick routine for Maurizio Sarri's Lazio in the 23rd minute.
However, Antonio Martinez dragged Porto back into the game with a goal each either side of half-time from a brace of assists from Joao Mario.
Sanusi was on the pitch for the full 90 minutes, though the left-back has had better outings from the one he had against the Serie A side.
The 24-year-old lost possession 13 times throughout the match, lost the only Aerial duel he attempted, and lost five (83.3%) of the six ground duels he was involved in.
Sanusi was dribbled past four (4) times and made only three (3) interceptions all game. The Porto left-back had zero (0) tackles and clearances in a match that was largely dominated by the visitors.
Porto will travel to the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday, February 24, for the second leg of the fixture with the hope of reaching the quarterfinals of this competition for the first time since the 2013/14 season.
