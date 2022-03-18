UECL

Yira Sor, Olayinka shine in 7-goal thriller as Slavia Prague dispatch LASK

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Yira Sor and Peter Olayinka had a hand in all three Slavia Prague goals in Austria as they advance to the last eight

Yira Sor celebrates with teams after scoring Slavia Prague's third goal of the night at the Raiffeisen Arena, Austria (IMAGO/GEPA Pictures)
Yira Sor celebrates with teams after scoring Slavia Prague's third goal of the night at the Raiffeisen Arena, Austria (IMAGO/GEPA Pictures)

Nigerian duo of Yira Sor and Peter Olayinka were in red hot form on Thursday night as Slavia Prague played out a seven-goal thriller to secure their place in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Recommended articles

Sor and Olayinka had a hand in all three goals scored by Slavia Prague, with the Czech side winning 7-5 on aggregate despite losing 4-3 on the night.

Slavia Prague travelled to the Raiffeisen Arena in Austria with a three-goal cushion from their 4-1 first-leg victory at the Sinobo Stadium a week ago.

For the second instalment, Olayinka set the ball rolling with a 24th-minute effort to put Slavia Prague ahead on the night.

Peter Olayinka has nine goals and four assists for Slavia Prague this season (IMAGO/CTK Photo)
Peter Olayinka has nine goals and four assists for Slavia Prague this season (IMAGO/CTK Photo) Pulse Nigeria

Sor cancelled out Phillip Wiesinger's 36th-minute equaliser when he provided Alexander Bah with an assist just a minute later before then scoring his fifth European goal in three matches in the 62nd minute to put the score at 3-1.

Wiesinger (76'), Andreas Gruber (88'), and Alexander Schmidt (89') led LASK's late push to put the score at 4-3 on the night but it was not enough to trouble Slavia Prague.

Sor continued his fairytale run in the competition with the 21-year-old now having a hand in seven (7) goals from just four (4) matches in the competition this season.

Beyond his goal and assist, the Lagos-born striker was a handful for the LASK defence, dribbling past them four (4) times out of five (5) attempts, winning six (6) of his 10 duels while notching one key pass and creating one big chance.

Yira Sor has either scored or provided an assist in all five UEFA Europa Conference League games he has played this season (IMAGO/CTK Photo)
Yira Sor has either scored or provided an assist in all five UEFA Europa Conference League games he has played this season (IMAGO/CTK Photo) Pulse Nigeria

Olayinka played 86 minutes of the encounter against LASK, threading on one (1) key pass and scoring from his only shot on target.

The 26-year-old midfielder had a pass accuracy of 76.2% from his 36 touches throughout the match away in Austria.

Slavia Prague are now through to the last eight of the competition and will find out their quarter-final opponents when the draw is made on Friday, March 18.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

More from category

  • Yira Sor celebrates with teams after scoring Slavia Prague's third goal of the night at the Raiffeisen Arena, Austria (IMAGO/GEPA Pictures)

    Yira Sor, Olayinka shine in 7-goal thriller as Slavia Prague dispatch LASK

  • Super Eagles defender Zaidu Sanusi could not prevent his team's elimination from the UEFA Europa League

    Zaidu and Porto bow out of Europa league despite brave draw

  • Alex Iwobi scores late on to win it for Everton against Newcastle United (IMAGO/Alan Martin/Colorsport)

    Late Iwobi winner inches Everton closer to safety

Recommended articles

Yira Sor, Olayinka shine in 7-goal thriller as Slavia Prague dispatch LASK

Yira Sor, Olayinka shine in 7-goal thriller as Slavia Prague dispatch LASK

Zaidu and Porto bow out of Europa league despite brave draw

Zaidu and Porto bow out of Europa league despite brave draw

Late Iwobi winner inches Everton closer to safety

Late Iwobi winner inches Everton closer to safety

Nigeria suffer massive blow ahead of Ghana clash as Rodgers reveals nature of Ndidi's injury

Nigeria suffer massive blow ahead of Ghana clash as Rodgers reveals nature of Ndidi's injury

Aubameyang scores priceless winner for Barcelona in Europa League comeback

Aubameyang scores priceless winner for Barcelona in Europa League comeback

Madueke scores for PSV in four goal demolition of Copenhagen

Madueke scores for PSV in four goal demolition of Copenhagen

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

Babayaro urges Moses Simon to ignore Newcastle United, move to a Champions League club instead

Moses Simon joined Nantes on a permanent deal in 2020 after spending the 2019/20 season on loan at the Ligue 1 club from Levante
SUPER EAGLES

Osimhen Vs. Vlahovic: Altobelli makes dramatic U-turn just 2 months after criticising Osimhen

Vlahovic and Osimhen are two of the best strikers in Italy
SUPER EAGLES

Austin Eguavoen should learn to say less than necessary

Augustine Eguavoen
UCL

Watch Samuel Chukwueze, Serge Aurier 'collabo' to vibe Yemi Alade's 'Do as I do' after knocking out Juventus

Samuel Chukwueze danced to Yemi Alade's 'Do as I do' in the Villarreal dressing room after a 4-1 aggregate win over Juventus
UEL & UECL

Super Eagles players set to join Samuel Chukwueze in the quarterfinal in Europe

Super Eagles players hoping to continue their excellent runs in the UEL & UECL
UECL

Super Eagles trio survive Rennes scare as Leicester City sneak into UECL last 8

Ndidi, Iheanacho and Lookman helped Leicester City progress to the quarter-final of the Europa Conference League.
2022 WCQ

We won't drop him - Amuneke confirms Maduka Okoye is still Super Eagles No 1 goalkeeper

Maduka Okoye set to continue as first-choice Super Eagles goalkeeper in World Cup qualifier against Ghana
SUPER EAGLES

One-time Nigeria invitee Michael Olise called up to France U-21 team

Michael Olise has been called up to the French Under 21 set up