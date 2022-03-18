Yira Sor, Olayinka shine in 7-goal thriller as Slavia Prague dispatch LASK

Sor and Olayinka had a hand in all three goals scored by Slavia Prague, with the Czech side winning 7-5 on aggregate despite losing 4-3 on the night.

Slavia Prague travelled to the Raiffeisen Arena in Austria with a three-goal cushion from their 4-1 first-leg victory at the Sinobo Stadium a week ago.

Sor, Olayinka push Slavia Prague past LASK

For the second instalment, Olayinka set the ball rolling with a 24th-minute effort to put Slavia Prague ahead on the night.

Sor cancelled out Phillip Wiesinger's 36th-minute equaliser when he provided Alexander Bah with an assist just a minute later before then scoring his fifth European goal in three matches in the 62nd minute to put the score at 3-1.

Wiesinger (76'), Andreas Gruber (88'), and Alexander Schmidt (89') led LASK's late push to put the score at 4-3 on the night but it was not enough to trouble Slavia Prague.

Sor continues to shine in Europe

Sor continued his fairytale run in the competition with the 21-year-old now having a hand in seven (7) goals from just four (4) matches in the competition this season.

Beyond his goal and assist, the Lagos-born striker was a handful for the LASK defence, dribbling past them four (4) times out of five (5) attempts, winning six (6) of his 10 duels while notching one key pass and creating one big chance.

Olayinka played 86 minutes of the encounter against LASK, threading on one (1) key pass and scoring from his only shot on target.

The 26-year-old midfielder had a pass accuracy of 76.2% from his 36 touches throughout the match away in Austria.