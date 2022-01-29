Super Eagles: Eguavoen looking forward to helping new coach Jose Peseiro

Niyi Iyanda
Former Super Eagles Interim coach Augustine Eguavoen is prepared to back his replacement Jose Peseiro.

Austin Eguavoen
Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Technical Director, Augustine Eguavoen has said he is ready to support Jose Peseiro ahead of the 2022 World Cup play-offs against Ghana.

The former Super Eagles captain led the team to the Round of 16 of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON), where they lost 1-0 to Tunisia.

Peseriro was hired just before AFCON, but Eguavoen was in charge of the Super Eagles for the tournament.

Jose Peseiro (I replaced Gernot Rohr in December (IMAGO / Aleksandar Djorovic)
Speaking with ESPN, Eguavoen said he knows the former Sporting manager might need to adapt to the African style of play.

But Eguavoen is not deterred and will work with Peseiro to map out the best strategies for the Super Eagles.

“He is coming to a foreign country,” Eguavoen started.

“I will tell him the background, the culture, how we operate here. Our philosophy and our style of football, and he will bring his own and we will look at it together and map out strategies for how we can make the country progress," he concluded.

The Super Eagles looked exciting at times in Cameroon
With the expectations of AFCON off his shoulders, Eguavoen believes the Portuguese tactician has little to worry about. "He has nothing to worry about but just to grind out results.”

Peseiro's first test will be against the Black Stars of Ghana in a FIFA World Cup qualifier in March.

Victor Osimhen