Hungry Wolves feast on Emmanuel Dennis' Watford, Etebo returns after 6 months layoff

A rampant Wolverhampton Wanderers defeated the Hornets 4-0, with Dennis, Samuel Kalu and Oghenekaro Etebo, who made his return since September last year, on the pitch.

Raul Jimenez opened the flood gates in the 13th minute before an own goal from Juan Hernandez doubled the lead for Wolves five minutes later.

Daniel Podence added a third goal to give the hosts a comfortable 3-0 lead heading into the break.

Ruben Neves completed the rout with a fourth for Wolves five minutes from time to seal a convincing win for the home side and hand Watford a second defeat in the last three matches.

Super Eagles' Dennis, who played from start to finish, did look lively throughout for the Hornets and completed the most dribbles (6), he was also the most fouled player on the pitch (6) and won the most duels (14).

His compatriots at the club, Kalu and Etebo, were both second-half substitutes, with William Troost-Ekong the only player who failed to make the matchday squad.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles midfield powerhouse, Etebo, came on to play for the first time since September 2021.

He was on the pitch for 17 minutes, in what is a huge boost for Super Eagles coach, Austin Eguavoen ahead of the crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup Playoffs against Ghana later this month.