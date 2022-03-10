PREMIER LEAGUE

Hungry Wolves feast on Emmanuel Dennis' Watford, Etebo returns after 6 months layoff

Izuchukwu Akawor
Wolves were hungry, ruthless and rampant after cruising to an easy win over Emmanuel Dennis' Watford at the Molineux

Wolves were not kind at all to our Super Eagles stars at the Molineux.
It was a bad night for Super Eagles players led Emmanuel Dennis after Watford suffered a thrashing at the Molineux one Thursday night.

A rampant Wolverhampton Wanderers defeated the Hornets 4-0, with Dennis, Samuel Kalu and Oghenekaro Etebo, who made his return since September last year, on the pitch.

Ruben Neves celebrates his goal against Watford
Ruben Neves celebrates his goal against Watford Pulse Nigeria

Raul Jimenez opened the flood gates in the 13th minute before an own goal from Juan Hernandez doubled the lead for Wolves five minutes later.

Daniel Podence added a third goal to give the hosts a comfortable 3-0 lead heading into the break.

Ruben Neves completed the rout with a fourth for Wolves five minutes from time to seal a convincing win for the home side and hand Watford a second defeat in the last three matches.

Super Eagles' Dennis, who played from start to finish, did look lively throughout for the Hornets and completed the most dribbles (6), he was also the most fouled player on the pitch (6) and won the most duels (14).

His compatriots at the club, Kalu and Etebo, were both second-half substitutes, with William Troost-Ekong the only player who failed to make the matchday squad.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles midfield powerhouse, Etebo, came on to play for the first time since September 2021.

Oghenekaro Etebo (Watford)
Oghenekaro Etebo (Watford) Instagram

He was on the pitch for 17 minutes, in what is a huge boost for Super Eagles coach, Austin Eguavoen ahead of the crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup Playoffs against Ghana later this month.

Watford remain deep-rooted in the relegation zone, the Hornets are 19th on the table with 19 points, three points from safety.

