Wilfred Ndidi out for the rest of the season with knee injury

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Wilfred Ndidi will miss the rest of the season according to Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is out for the season due to a knee injury (IMAGO/Action Plus)
Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is out for the season due to a knee injury (IMAGO/Action Plus)

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will miss the rest of the 2021/22 season due to a knee injury according to his club manager Brendan Rodgers.

Recommended articles

According to Rodgers, the Leicester City midfielder is expected to be in recovery till June after undergoing surgery on his knee.

Ndidi picked up the knee injury in Leicester City's UEFA Europa Conference League Round-of-16 second leg victory over Rennes on Thursday, March 17 at the Roazhon Park in France.

Rodgers confirmed Ndidi's long-term absence on Thursday afternoon during the Foxes' pre-match press conference ahead of their clash with Manchester United.

The Leicester City manager said: 'Wilfred Ndidi unfortunately will be out for the season, it’s a shame for us but he’ll get ready for next season. It’s unfortunate.

"He’s been a brilliant player for me in my time here. He picked up a nasty injury that he's had to have surgery on and he’ll recover now until June."

Ndidi has played 31 games for Leicester City in all competitions this season, including 18 starts from 19 appearances in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old has made 60 tackles, winning 53% of those along with 42 interceptions, 52 clearances, and 165 recoveries in the league this season.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

More from category

  • Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is out for the season due to a knee injury (IMAGO/Action Plus)

    Wilfred Ndidi out for the rest of the season with knee injury

  • The Super Eagles are now 30th on the FIFA rankings despite missing out on the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup ticket

    Super Eagles move up to 30th in latest FIFA Rankings

  • Victor Osimhen squaring off with AC Milan players in a top-of-the-table clash in early March

    Italian CEO lists 4 skills that make Osimhen 'dominant' for Napoli

Recommended articles

Wilfred Ndidi out for the rest of the season with knee injury

Wilfred Ndidi out for the rest of the season with knee injury

Clubs agree to use 5 substitutions, name 9 substitutes on the bench next season

Clubs agree to use 5 substitutions, name 9 substitutes on the bench next season

Super Eagles move up to 30th in latest FIFA Rankings

Super Eagles move up to 30th in latest FIFA Rankings

Italian CEO lists 4 skills that make Osimhen 'dominant' for Napoli

Italian CEO lists 4 skills that make Osimhen 'dominant' for Napoli

UNILAG 2022: Top pictures and moments from the Closing Ceremony

UNILAG 2022: Top pictures and moments from the Closing Ceremony

'We wish them success in their future endeavours' - NFF sacks Super Eagles’ Technical Crew after World Cup failure

'We wish them success in their future endeavours' - NFF sacks Super Eagles’ Technical Crew after World Cup failure

Trending

2022 WCQ

Tips to help Nigerians get over the disappointment of the Super Eagles' loss to Ghana

How to get over the disappointment of Nigeria's defeat to Ghana
COMMENT

NFF pay the price for hubris, misplaced priorities in Super Eagles' World Cup exit to Ghana

NFF President Amaju Pinnick
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Asaba Sam Allardyce' - More Reactions as Nigerians tear into Austin Eguavoen following World Cup miss

Nigerians have turned on Super Eagles gaffer Austin Eguavoen after failing to qualify for the World Cup at the expense of Ghana
SUPER EAGLES

Augustine Eguavoen report card – critically examining the Nigeria coach's performance so far

Augustine Eguavoen

What next for the Super Eagles following World Cup qualification failure?

Nigeria's Super Eagles (IMAGO/Tobi Adepoju/Shengolpixs)
2022 WCQ

Can Ghana make Africa proud in Qatar after edging out Nigeria?

Ghana's Black Stars
2022 WCQ

Recap: No World Cup for Nigeria, Algeria, Egypt lose on penalties again, Morocco thrash D.R. Congo

World Cup playoffs - Africa

'Face the future and keep moving' Vincent Enyeama defends his successors after shocking Super Eagles exit

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama