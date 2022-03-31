Wilfred Ndidi out for the rest of the season with knee injury

According to Rodgers, the Leicester City midfielder is expected to be in recovery till June after undergoing surgery on his knee.

Ndidi picked up the knee injury in Leicester City's UEFA Europa Conference League Round-of-16 second leg victory over Rennes on Thursday, March 17 at the Roazhon Park in France.

Rodgers confirmed Ndidi's long-term absence on Thursday afternoon during the Foxes' pre-match press conference ahead of their clash with Manchester United.

The Leicester City manager said: 'Wilfred Ndidi unfortunately will be out for the season, it’s a shame for us but he’ll get ready for next season. It’s unfortunate.

"He’s been a brilliant player for me in my time here. He picked up a nasty injury that he's had to have surgery on and he’ll recover now until June."

Ndidi has played 31 games for Leicester City in all competitions this season, including 18 starts from 19 appearances in the Premier League.