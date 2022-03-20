Wilfred Ndidi missing as Kelechi Iheanacho helps Leicester City return to a win against Brentford

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred was expectedly missing, but Kelechi Iheanacho was in action as Leicester City secured a 2-1 win over Brentford in their Premier League encounter at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The Nigerian midfielder was not in action, but his compatriot featured as the Foxes bounced back from Thursdays disappointment.
Ndidi missed the encounter after picking up a medial ligament injury in Leicester's Europa Conference League clash against Rennes at the Roazhon Park on Thursday night.
The 25-year-old is expected to be out for a few weeks and, as a result, missed the league clash.
Iheanacho did feature, though, as Brendan Rodgers men return to winning ways. The former Manchester City striker led the Foxes line in the absence of Jamie Vardy, and he played his part in the win.
Iheanacho was in action for 86 minutes and could have had a goal to his name but missed one big chance.
Nonetheless, he was involved in the general play, making two key passes, while he also had two shots on target.
His new international teammate Ademola Lookman was missing, though. Leicester took the lead courtesy of Timothy Castagne's stunner in the 20th-minute.
James Maddison's freekick 13 minutes later then made it two for the home side. Brentford, who had Frank Onyeka on the bench, pulled one back five minutes from time to set up a nervy finish.
However, the Foxes held on for a vital win. The win lifts Rodgers men into the top half of the table, with two games in hand.
