Wilfred Ndidi is set to miss Nigeria vs Ghana as Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers provides more details on his injury

Joba Ogunwale
The 25-year-old midfielder picked up an injury in the Foxes UEFA Europa League Conference clash against Rennes on Thursday night.

Ndidi was taken off for Maddison
Ndidi was taken off for Maddison

Wilfred Ndidi is likely to miss Nigeria's World Cup playoff games against Ghana after Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers revealed he would be out for a few weeks.

Ndidi walked off in Leicester's UECL 2-1 loss to Rennes at the Roazhon Park on Thursday night.

Wilfred Ndidi had to be substituted in Leicester City's loss to Rennes
Wilfred Ndidi had to be substituted in Leicester City's loss to Rennes

The 25-year-old was taken off for James Maddison in the 60th-minute after coming off worse from a 50-50 challenge.

Following the game, Rodgers revealed Ndidi had hurt his medial ligament but did not specify the length of time he would spend on the sidelines.

But speaking ahead of the Foxes Premier League game against Brentford on Sunday, the former Liverpool man revealed Ndidi would be out for a few weeks, which effectively rules him out of Nigeria's clash against Ghana.

Rodgers and Ndidi
Rodgers and Ndidi

"Wilfred Ndidi, we just have to assess," Rodgers said.

"He picked up an injury that might keep him out for a few weeks, which is a shame," he added.

Ndidi's injury is a big blow for the Super Eagles, who will now have to play the two games against their West African rivals without their most important player.

The 25-year-old is a key figure in the Super Eagles team both on and off the pitch.

Wilfred Ndidi is a key player for the Super Eagles
Wilfred Ndidi is a key player for the Super Eagles

Nigeria coach Austin Eguavoen will now have to find a replacement for the 25-year-old.

Oghenekaro Etebo and Frank Onyeka are likely to come in, while Ogenyi Onazi could also be drafted from the standby list.

Oghenekaro Etebo
Oghenekaro Etebo

The Super Eagles take on Ghana on March 25 in Kumasi in the first leg before hosting their rivals in Abuja four days later.

The winner across the two legs will join four other African teams to represent Africa at the Qatar 2022 World Cup later this year.

