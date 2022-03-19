Wilfred Ndidi is set to miss Nigeria vs Ghana as Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers provides more details on his injury

Ndidi walked off in Leicester's UECL 2-1 loss to Rennes at the Roazhon Park on Thursday night.

The 25-year-old was taken off for James Maddison in the 60th-minute after coming off worse from a 50-50 challenge.

Following the game, Rodgers revealed Ndidi had hurt his medial ligament but did not specify the length of time he would spend on the sidelines.

But speaking ahead of the Foxes Premier League game against Brentford on Sunday, the former Liverpool man revealed Ndidi would be out for a few weeks, which effectively rules him out of Nigeria's clash against Ghana.

"Wilfred Ndidi, we just have to assess," Rodgers said.

"He picked up an injury that might keep him out for a few weeks, which is a shame," he added.

Ndidi's injury is a big blow for the Super Eagles, who will now have to play the two games against their West African rivals without their most important player.

The 25-year-old is a key figure in the Super Eagles team both on and off the pitch.

Nigeria coach Austin Eguavoen will now have to find a replacement for the 25-year-old.

Oghenekaro Etebo and Frank Onyeka are likely to come in, while Ogenyi Onazi could also be drafted from the standby list.

The Super Eagles take on Ghana on March 25 in Kumasi in the first leg before hosting their rivals in Abuja four days later.