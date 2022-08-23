Super Eagles duo Ndidi and Iwobi ranked top tacklers in the Premier League

According to a post from the famous statistics platform, Whoscored, both midfielders have won the most tackles this season.

ece-auto-gen

Ndidi and Iwobi have won a combined 39 tackles this season for Leicester City and Everton respectively in the three-week-old campaign.

Ndidi has won 20 tackles, an average of over 6.6 tackles per game while Iwobi has won 19 tackles for an average of over 6.3 tackles.

Pulse Nigeria

This places the two Nigerians as the first and second-ranked players for tackles won in the popular Premier League.

Iwobi's brilliant start for Everton

While Ndidi is the defensive midfielder between the two and is known for his ball-winning ability in the middle of the park, Iwobi has impressed so far for Everton.

After playing as a wing-back last season, the 26-year-old was handed a central midfield role at the start of the 2022/2023 season and he has repaid his manager Frank Lampard with impressive performances.

Pulse Nigeria

He has started and completed all three matches this season for the Toffees and has completed 81% of his passes.

The Super Eagles playmaker has impressed with his passing, vision, work rate and consistency alongside midfield partner Doucore.

Ndidi returns for Foxes

After an injury-blighted campaign last season, the defensive schemer is back as he never left for the Foxes.

Like his compatriot, Iwobi, Ndidi has been a constant feature for Leicester, having started and completed all three games so far.

Pulse Nigeria

The 25-year-old has completed 87% of his passes, made four interceptions and completed 100% of his take-ons so far.