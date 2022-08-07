Why Taiwo Awoniyi’s Nottingham Forest played with a blank shirt against Newcastle

Although Forest were playing their first Premier League game in 23 years, their players looked strange for an entirely different reason.

Taiwo Awoniyi and the rest of his teammates wore their customary red shirt and white shorts but their jersey was blank, bearing no sponsorship which is particularly odd in today’s football.

Why were the Nottingham Forest jerseys blank?

Nottingham Forest wore a blank shirt to start the 2022/23 season which seemed odd because they played with a shirt sponsor ‘BOXT’.

However, their deal expired and Nottingham Forest refused a renewal because they wanted a better shirt deal but so far no deal has been agreed with any potential partner.

According to reports, Forest chairman Evangelos Marinakis is holding for a £10m-a-season deal and was willing to start the campaign without a sponsor if his demands were not met.

Will they get a sponsor?

Their unrealistic expectations are why Nottingham Forest remain without a shirt sponsor and may yet continue to be so according to Sheffield Hallam University finance expert Dr Dan Plumley.

Hallam told Football Insider, “It’s ambitious. We have to look at benchmarks. West Ham and Everton’s are around £10m or £11m. Newcastle and Leeds meanwhile are closer toward £7.5m. That is the region we’re looking at.”