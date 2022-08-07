PREMIER LEAGUE

Why Taiwo Awoniyi’s Nottingham Forest played with a blank shirt against Newcastle

Tunde Young
Nottingham Forest played their Premier opener against Newcastle without a shirt sponsor

Nottingham Forest made their long-awaited return to Premier League football with a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle at St James’ Park.

Although Forest were playing their first Premier League game in 23 years, their players looked strange for an entirely different reason.

Taiwo Awoniyi and the rest of his teammates wore their customary red shirt and white shorts but their jersey was blank, bearing no sponsorship which is particularly odd in today’s football.

Nottingham Forest wore a blank shirt to start the 2022/23 season which seemed odd because they played with a shirt sponsor ‘BOXT’.

Awoniyi makes Premier League debut as Nottingham Forest fall to Newcastle United

Cooper tells Taiwo Awoniyi, others how to succeed in historic Nottingham Forest return

Awoniyi's Nottingham Forest and Aribo's Southampton are among the Premier League 2022/23 relegation contenders

However, their deal expired and Nottingham Forest refused a renewal because they wanted a better shirt deal but so far no deal has been agreed with any potential partner.

According to reports, Forest chairman Evangelos Marinakis is holding for a £10m-a-season deal and was willing to start the campaign without a sponsor if his demands were not met.

Their unrealistic expectations are why Nottingham Forest remain without a shirt sponsor and may yet continue to be so according to Sheffield Hallam University finance expert Dr Dan Plumley.

Hallam told Football Insider, “It’s ambitious. We have to look at benchmarks. West Ham and Everton’s are around £10m or £11m. Newcastle and Leeds meanwhile are closer toward £7.5m. That is the region we’re looking at.”

"For a newly-promoted club, you are probably setting your sights towards £6m or £7m. So, Forest are going for above the benchmark there.” Hallam said advising Awoniyi’s new club.

  Taiwo Awoniyi's Premier League debut against Newcastle United ended in a defeat

