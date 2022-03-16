'His club said he won't be coming' - Eguavoen explains surprise exclusion from squad

Niyi Iyanda
Augustine Eguavoen has taken time to explain why highly-rated defender Kevin Akpoguma is not in his current squad.

Hoffenheim defender Kevin Akpoguma was left off the Super Eagles 25man squad list for the crunch double header against Ghana next week
Hoffenheim defender Kevin Akpoguma was left off the Super Eagles 25man squad list for the crunch double header against Ghana next week

Interim Super Eagles coach Augustine Eguavoen has shed light on the exclusion of Hoffenheim defender Kevin Akpoguma from the Super Eagles squad to face Ghana next week.

When the 25-man squad for the doubleheader was released, many were surprised not to see Akpoguma's name on it. The defender has quietly had a strong season in Germany, which has included two goals and a further two assists.

Akpoguma bagged his last goal against Borussia Mönchengladbach
Akpoguma bagged his last goal against Borussia Mönchengladbach Imago/Eibner

Akpoguma was handed his debut in 2021 by former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, and he made two appearances in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Leon Balogun, Kevin Akpoguma and Cyril Dessers
Leon Balogun, Kevin Akpoguma and Cyril Dessers (Twitter/Super Eagles) Twitter

However, since then, the German-based defender is yet to dorn the colours of the Super Eagles. Eguavoen revealed that Akpoguma was not keen on joining the camp, at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier in the year.

Augustine Eguavoen revealed that Hoffenheim did not release Akpoguma for AFCON in January
Augustine Eguavoen revealed that Hoffenheim did not release Akpoguma for AFCON in January IMAGO / Shengolpixs

“Slightly after the list was released, we still had opportunities to bring in one or two, then we sent for Akpoguma to come. He didn’t come, and his club said no", Eguavoen said.

The coach did not deny the defender's quality but believed that he cannot displace any of the stalwarts at his disposal.

"He is a very good player, no doubt, but for me, he couldn’t replace Balogun, Troost-Ekong, or Omeruo,” Eguavoen said in a video on Elegbete TV.

Super Eagles defenders William Troost-Ekong and Kenneth Omeruo
Super Eagles defenders William Troost-Ekong and Kenneth Omeruo IMAGO / Shengolpixs

Despite his absence, Eguavoen has not shut the door on the defender and is very open to working with him

“I want people to know that if you miss a call-up, that does not mean that you cannot be recalled. I think I’ve not worked with Akpoguma, but I have seen him closely," Interim coach Eguavoen said.

In his place, Eguavoen has called up Kenneth Omeruo, William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun and promising defender Calvin Bassey.

The Super Eagles await FIFA's verdict on the venue for the first leg of their World Cup Qualifiers against the Black Stars of Ghana.

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda

