'His club said he won't be coming' - Eguavoen explains surprise exclusion from squad

When the 25-man squad for the doubleheader was released, many were surprised not to see Akpoguma's name on it. The defender has quietly had a strong season in Germany, which has included two goals and a further two assists.

Akpoguma was handed his debut in 2021 by former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, and he made two appearances in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

However, since then, the German-based defender is yet to dorn the colours of the Super Eagles. Eguavoen revealed that Akpoguma was not keen on joining the camp, at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier in the year.

“Slightly after the list was released, we still had opportunities to bring in one or two, then we sent for Akpoguma to come. He didn’t come, and his club said no", Eguavoen said.

The coach did not deny the defender's quality but believed that he cannot displace any of the stalwarts at his disposal.

"He is a very good player, no doubt, but for me, he couldn’t replace Balogun, Troost-Ekong, or Omeruo,” Eguavoen said in a video on Elegbete TV.

Despite his absence, Eguavoen has not shut the door on the defender and is very open to working with him

“I want people to know that if you miss a call-up, that does not mean that you cannot be recalled. I think I’ve not worked with Akpoguma, but I have seen him closely," Interim coach Eguavoen said.

In his place, Eguavoen has called up Kenneth Omeruo, William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun and promising defender Calvin Bassey.