Who is Nigeria's most prolific striker in Europe's top leagues this season?

Nigerians are in the thick of these battles across several leagues in Europe. In Italy, Osimhen is currently leading Napoli's charge in a three-team battle for the Serie A title.

In Scotland, Joe Aribo, Leon Balogun and Calvin Bassey face an uphill task to retain their Scottish Premiership title.

Meanwhile, in European competitions, Samuel Chukwueze is flying the country's flag high with Villarreal in the Champions League. In the Europa League, Rangers and Leicester City Nigerian stars are hoping for silverware.

But aside from the battle for trophies, some stars have also been excellent individually.

A few Nigerian attackers have rubbed their shoulders with the best in Europe this season. Despite missing out on World Cup qualification, Nigeria is the only African country with three strikers that have reached double digits in Europe's top five leagues this season.

Pulse Sports Nigeria takes a look at some of Nigeria's prolific strikers this season.

Emmanuel Dennis (Watford)

Dennis came to the Premier League with a lot of baggage, but he has put that behind him with his performances for Watford.

The Hornets are almost certain to go down, but Dennis has been one of the shining lights in their season.

The 24-year-old has scored ten goals and recorded five assists for Watford in his debut season in the Premier League.

He has contributed to 50% of Watford's goals in the English top-flight this season.

Anthony Nwakaeme (Trabzonspor)

Nwakaeme has found himself left out from the Super Eagles squad. Still, he has shown repeatedly that he deserves an invitation.

The 33-year-old has been Trabzonspor's top striker in the last three years. This season has not been any different, having scored 11 goals and provided ten assists in 27 league games for the Turkish club.

Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

Osimhen is Nigeria's best striker, and he has shown it for Napoli this season. The 23-year-old is fuelling Napoli's title charge, having scored 12 league goals in 22 league games.

Osimhen has achieved this feat despite missing two months of action due to a facial injury he picked up in November.

And with seven matches to go, he is on course to break his highest-scoring season (13) in Europe's top five leagues.

Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin)

Before the start of last season, Awoniyi's career appeared to be heading for nowhere. The 24-year-old had spent six years at Liverpool on loan at different clubs.

His sixth year at the club was a loan move to Union Berlin, which marked his turnaround. Awoniyi excelled in his loan spell, convincing Union to sign him permanently.

The move has turned out to be a good one for both parties, with Awoniyi leading Union's line effectively this season.

He has scored 13 goals in 27 Bundesliga games this season. In addition to his 13 strikes, he also has four goals in other competitions. Awoniyi's performance has caught the eye of some English clubs, and that could see him return to England this summer.

Paul Onuachu (Genk)

Onuachu was Nigeria's top striker last season, and he is on his way to retaining that status this season.

The 27-year-old scored 33 league goals last season to finish as the top scorer in the Belgian Super League. Although he is likely not to match that number, he has still delivered impressive numbers this season.