When and where to watch Super Eagles of Nigeria vs Sierra Leone

Led by new boss Jose Peseiro, the Super Eagles begin their quest to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

To start the qualification campaign, the Super Eagles of Nigeria welcome the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in match day one.

Super Eagles vs Sierra Leone when and where to watch

This will be the first competitive game for the Super Eagles of Nigeria under new boss Peseiro after losing to the El Tri of Mexico and Ecuador in international friendly games played in the United States of America (USA).

The AFCON qualifier between Nigeria and Sierra Leone will be played at the 60,000 MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Thursday, June 9, 2022.