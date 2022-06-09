AFCON 2023Q

When and where to watch Super Eagles of Nigeria vs Sierra Leone

Tosin Abayomi
The Super Eagles will play without fans at the Stadium. Here is how you can watch them on TV.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria play in the country since losing the 2022 FIFA World Cup ticket to the Black Stars of Ghana.

Led by new boss Jose Peseiro, the Super Eagles begin their quest to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

To start the qualification campaign, the Super Eagles of Nigeria welcome the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in match day one.

This will be the first competitive game for the Super Eagles of Nigeria under new boss Peseiro after losing to the El Tri of Mexico and Ecuador in international friendly games played in the United States of America (USA).

The AFCON qualifier between Nigeria and Sierra Leone will be played at the 60,000 MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

The game will kick off at 5PM Nigerian time but will be played with no fans in attendance due to a 1 game ban on the Stadium.

