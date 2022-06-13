The Super Eagles of Nigeria return to action against the lowly ranked São Tomé and Príncipe.
When and where to watch Super Eagles of Nigeria vs São Tomé and Príncipe
The Super Eagles will play São Tomé and Príncipe, Here is how you can watch them on TV.
The Super Eagles take on São Tomé and Príncipe in their second group qualifier for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.
After losing against Mexico and Ecuador in friendly played in the United States of America (USA) the Super Eagles were able to secure a 2-1 victory against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in matchday one of the AFCON qualifiers.
The Super Eagles now travel for their first away competitive fixture under new boss Jose Peseiro.
Unlike the Super Eagles, São Tomé and Príncipe suffered a 5-1 loss to Guinea-Bissau in their opening group game of the qualification campaign.
The AFCON qualifier between Nigeria and Sierra Leone was played without fans at the 60,000 MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
The Super Eagles and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) officials were all smiles as they touched down in Morocco for the game against São Tomé and Príncipe.
The Super Eagles take on São Tomé and Príncipe at the Stade Adrar, Agadir in Morocco.
The second qualification game will kick off at 2PM Nigerian time and will have fans in attendance.
The game will be available for viewers on cable network DSTV.
John Obi Mikel gives 'blunt' reason why Romelu Lukaku has struggled at Chelsea
Sao Tome to beat Nigeria is valued at 35 odds - worth a punt?