Nigeria vs Cape Verde: Where and when to watch the epic battle between the Super Eagles and Blue Sharks

Nigeria and Cape Verde are in a very tight and head-to-head battle for who picks the only ticket for the final round of the African Qualifiers in Group C for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Reuters/Toru Hanai

Nigeria's Super Eagles are the current leaders on 12 points, two above the Blue Sharks, who sit second on the table.

But where and how can you watch this particular epic clash? Well, not to worry, i have you all covered. Here is all you need to know below;

Where to watch the game

This important tie will be broadcast live on station with the widest reach in Africa, the Nigeria Television Authority, NTA.

You can also follow the match via WazobiaTV, who have all the rights to the game, for those who have DSTV.

For others, who love to stream the game, the Super Eagles' Facebook account 'Nigeria Super Eagles' is the place to be as the game will be shown live there via the NFFTV.

Time of the game

The match slated for later today, November 16, 2021 will kickoff at exactly 5 pm Nigerian time.

The Super Eagles required just a point to confirm their place in the next round as group winners and must avoid defeat at all cost.