RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Nigeria vs Cape Verde: Where and when to watch the epic battle between the Super Eagles and Blue Sharks

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor

All you need to know about the TV schedule for this epic battle in the African Qualifiers.

Super Eagles new
Super Eagles new

Later today the Super Eagles of Nigeria will play host to the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde at the Teslim Balogun stadium in Lagos, Nigeria.

Recommended articles

Nigeria and Cape Verde are in a very tight and head-to-head battle for who picks the only ticket for the final round of the African Qualifiers in Group C for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Odion Ighalo could play for Nigeria for the first time in over two years against Cape Verde today.
Odion Ighalo could play for Nigeria for the first time in over two years against Cape Verde today. Reuters/Toru Hanai

Nigeria's Super Eagles are the current leaders on 12 points, two above the Blue Sharks, who sit second on the table.

But where and how can you watch this particular epic clash? Well, not to worry, i have you all covered. Here is all you need to know below;

This important tie will be broadcast live on station with the widest reach in Africa, the Nigeria Television Authority, NTA.

You can also follow the match via WazobiaTV, who have all the rights to the game, for those who have DSTV.

For others, who love to stream the game, the Super Eagles' Facebook account 'Nigeria Super Eagles' is the place to be as the game will be shown live there via the NFFTV.

The match slated for later today, November 16, 2021 will kickoff at exactly 5 pm Nigerian time.

The Super Eagles required just a point to confirm their place in the next round as group winners and must avoid defeat at all cost.

But what's your prediction for this game? Do let me know in the comments.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria vs Cape Verde: Where and when to watch the epic battle between the Super Eagles and Blue Sharks

Nigeria vs Cape Verde: Where and when to watch the epic battle between the Super Eagles and Blue Sharks

NGA vs CPV: Preview, key talking points, and all you need to know about the Super Eagles, Cape Verde tie

NGA vs CPV: Preview, key talking points, and all you need to know about the Super Eagles, Cape Verde tie

Man City's Mendy charged with two additional counts of rape: prosecutors

Man City's Mendy charged with two additional counts of rape: prosecutors

Derby County slammed with 9 points deduction by EFL, face relegation

Derby County slammed with 9 points deduction by EFL, face relegation

How my England teammates almost died during a World Cup flight, Rio Ferdinand recalls

How my England teammates almost died during a World Cup flight, Rio Ferdinand recalls

Year before Qatar World Cup, Amnesty urges end to labour abuses

Year before Qatar World Cup, Amnesty urges end to labour abuses

Playing San Marino is useless - Owen slams European qualifiers

Playing San Marino is useless - Owen slams European qualifiers

Nigerian-born Giannis Antetokounmpo named GQ's 2021 Men of the Year Cover Star

Nigerian-born Giannis Antetokounmpo named GQ's 2021 Men of the Year Cover Star

Barcelona legend Eric Abidal to be questioned about the attack on PSG women's star Kheira Hamraoui

Barcelona legend Eric Abidal to be questioned about the attack on PSG women's star Kheira Hamraoui

Trending

WCQ: Minimise mistakes to avoid Morocco, Algeria, Senegal, NFF President Amaju Pinnick tells Super Eagles

Amaju Pinnick

Iheanacho, Collins underwhelm - Player ratings: Liberia 0-2 Nigeria

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were victorious in Tangier, but it was a far from effective showing

Liberia vs Nigeria: Super Eagles are 'happy and ready', say Osimhen, Musa and Ndidi

Super Eagles in Tangier, Morocco.

Super Eagles Update: 'Everything went well', says Gernot Rohr after first training session in Tangier

Gernot Rohr