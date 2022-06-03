SUPER EAGLES

What next for Peseiro, Nigeria after back-to-back defeat to Ecuador, Mexico?

Jidechi Chidiezie
With trust in Peseiro already hanging by a thread, the Super Eagles must immediately turn their attention to more important issues.

Jose Peseiro started his time as the Super Eagles boss with defeats to Ecuador and Mexico
Jose Peseiro's reign as Super Eagles boss has started on a sour note as back-to-back international friendly defeats to Mexico and Ecuador, has left many wondering if this Portuguese might actually be the light at the end of Nigeria's dark tunnel.

The 62-year-old led the Super Eagles out against Ecuador in a second friendly game in less than a week in the United States. But it was Ecuador's night as Pervis Estupinan's 3rd minute goal, ensured that the Super Eagles fell to a 1-0 defeat.

Prior Ecuador, a goal from Santiago Gimenez and a William Troost-Ekong own goal helped Mexico defeat Nigeria 2-1 in Peseiro's first game in charge, five days earlier.

Pervis Estupininan's header put Ecuador ahead in the 3rd minute and was the only goal of the game
With the impatience of passionate Nigerian football fans, a factor to consider, Peseiro's appointment might come under serious questioning should the string of losses continue in subsequent games.

While Portuguese manager might, for now, be excused for the short amount of time he has had to adapt the players to his playing style, this excuse might not be tolerated for much longer.

This, is why the Super Eagles must immediately turn their attention to more important issues.

The Super Eagles are under pressure to reclaim their winning form after a five-match streak: dating back to a 2-0 AFCON victory over Guinea Bissau, that have seen them fail to win a game.

Super Eagles new coach Jose Peseiro and his crew during the friendly against Mexico.
A visible omission from the team since that last win at the AFCON was the lack of suitable playing style where all players understood themselves, and their roles while on the pitch.

Hence, the reason Nigeria struggled in both 2022 World Cup playoff games against Ghana in March.

With Peseiro having had a hang of the team and, experimented with them in the friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador, it is expected that his next of action will be to figure out what works best, before Nigeria's next match.

Peseiro's next big test will be the Super Eagles first AFCON 2023 qualifying game against the Leone Stars.

Sierra Leone's most recent game against the Super Eagles in Nigeria, saw them come from four goals down to draw 4-4.

Nigeria were stunned in Benin by Sierra Leone's four-goal comeback in November 2020
Nigeria though, has not lost a game against Sierra Leone since 2001 and will look to carrying on such record when John Keister's side come visiting on June 9.

After Sierra Leone, the Super Eagles will head off to Morocco to take on Sao Tome and Principe in another qualifying tie slated for June 13.

The Super Eagles were paired with Sao Tome: and not Mauritius, after the Central African country won their appeal for reinstatement into the qualifiers following an initial disqualification by CAF's disciplinary board.

Nigeria and Sao Tome's meeting will be the first between both nations.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

