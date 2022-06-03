What next for Peseiro, Nigeria after back-to-back defeat to Ecuador, Mexico?

The 62-year-old led the Super Eagles out against Ecuador in a second friendly game in less than a week in the United States. But it was Ecuador's night as Pervis Estupinan's 3rd minute goal, ensured that the Super Eagles fell to a 1-0 defeat.

Prior Ecuador, a goal from Santiago Gimenez and a William Troost-Ekong own goal helped Mexico defeat Nigeria 2-1 in Peseiro's first game in charge, five days earlier.

Pulse Nigeria

With the impatience of passionate Nigerian football fans, a factor to consider, Peseiro's appointment might come under serious questioning should the string of losses continue in subsequent games.

While Portuguese manager might, for now, be excused for the short amount of time he has had to adapt the players to his playing style, this excuse might not be tolerated for much longer.

This, is why the Super Eagles must immediately turn their attention to more important issues.

Finding a suitable playing pattern

The Super Eagles are under pressure to reclaim their winning form after a five-match streak: dating back to a 2-0 AFCON victory over Guinea Bissau, that have seen them fail to win a game.

AFP

A visible omission from the team since that last win at the AFCON was the lack of suitable playing style where all players understood themselves, and their roles while on the pitch.

Hence, the reason Nigeria struggled in both 2022 World Cup playoff games against Ghana in March.

With Peseiro having had a hang of the team and, experimented with them in the friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador, it is expected that his next of action will be to figure out what works best, before Nigeria's next match.

AFCON 2023 qualifier with Sierra Leone

Peseiro's next big test will be the Super Eagles first AFCON 2023 qualifying game against the Leone Stars.

Sierra Leone's most recent game against the Super Eagles in Nigeria, saw them come from four goals down to draw 4-4.

Pulse Nigeria

Nigeria though, has not lost a game against Sierra Leone since 2001 and will look to carrying on such record when John Keister's side come visiting on June 9.

Another AFCON 2023 qualifying fixture with Sao Tome & Principe

After Sierra Leone, the Super Eagles will head off to Morocco to take on Sao Tome and Principe in another qualifying tie slated for June 13.

The Super Eagles were paired with Sao Tome: and not Mauritius, after the Central African country won their appeal for reinstatement into the qualifiers following an initial disqualification by CAF's disciplinary board.