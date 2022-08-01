SUPER EAGLES

What next Chidera Ejuke after crashing out of the German Cup with Hertha Berlin?

Jidechi Chidiezie
Hertha Berlin were handed a shock in the first round of the German Cup by second division side Eintracht Braunschweig.

Hertha Berlin got knocked out of the German Cup in Sunday's first round
Chidera Ejuke's ambitions of competing in the German Cup final to be hosted by Hertha Berlin's Olympiastadion were dashed on Sunday in the first round after a thrilling 4-4 draw against Eintracht Braunschweig ended in a 6-5 loss on penalties.

It was the Nigeria international's first competitive game as well as Hertha's coach Sandro Schwarz.

The Berliners started the game by going 2-0 up thanks to first-half strikes by Davie Selke and Myziane Maolida only for Brian Behrendt, with a penalty, and Lion Lauberbach to level after the break.

Immanuel Pherai then put Braunschweig ahead at the start of extra time but Hertha struck back thanks to Lucas Tousart's deflection and made it 4-3 following a neat finish from Dodi Lukebakio.

Berlin-born Bryan Henning then made it level for 4-4 and stepped up one final time - during the penalty shootouts - to smash the winner to secure a 6-5 shootout shock for the division club.

Chidera Ejuke (r) joins goalscorer Dodi Lukebakio (l) in celebrating Hertha Berlin's fourth goal in the 106th minute

Ejuke who came in as a 76th-minute substitute will now turn his attention to Hertha’s next game, their Bundesliga opener at city rival Union Berlin on Saturday.

Last season, Hertha luckily escaped relegation following a playoff win over Hamburger.

While their ouster from the Cup might be heartbreaking, it will come as a means for the Berlin club to focus on the Bundesliga this season.

Ejuke, who joined Hertha from Russian club CSKA Moscow having scored five goals and five assists in the 30 Russian Premier Liga last season, will be one of the players Schwarz will look to utilize fully this season.

