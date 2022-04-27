What is going on with Super Eagles star Samuel Kalu?

From a Super Eagles and Bordeaux regular to an outcast

Kalu was one of the regular players under former Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr. His superb individual goal against Benin at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo still comes to mind.

He was part of Nigeria's squad that finished third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. He was also an important player for Bordeaux during this time.

However, his career progression has stalled in the last 12 months due to his poor form at his club. Kalu played 40 league games for Bordeaux in the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 seasons, scoring just four goals and recording just two assists.

If that was bad, it has even gotten worse this season. Firstly, he suffered a medical issue, collapsing on the pitch, but thankfully he regained consciousness.

Kalu played just 11 league games for Les Girondins in the first half of the campaign. But only three were starts, with Kalu coming on as a substitute in the rest of the eight games.

Frustrating season for Kalu

Overall, he played just 323 minutes of football for Bordeaux in the first half of this Ligue 1 campaign. Knowing he needed a fresh start, Kalu decided to leave Bordeaux to join Watford in the Premier League.

Watford Opportunity but Kalu is still struggling

The move to Vicarage road was supposed to kick start the 24-year-old's career, but it has not turned out to be the case so far.

Since joining the Hornets, Kalu has only played two games of league football, both coming as a substitute.

Kalu signed a three-year contract with Watford, but he needs to turn things around quickly if he wants to spend the entire duration of the deal with the club.

Championship could be last chance salon for Kalu

It does not look like it would be in the Premier League, though, as Watford will likely go down this season. But that could be a good thing for Kalu as a step down could be what he needs to kickstart his career again.

Right now, he is not a top-level player, but taking a step down to the Championship could help him reignite his form again.

Still only 24, Kalu has enough time to turn his career around. He is obviously a talented player, but he needs to find his love for the game again.