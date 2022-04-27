What is going on with Super Eagles star Samuel Kalu?

The Nigerian international moved to Watford in January, but his career has stalled in the last 12 months.

Super Eagles winger Samuel Kalu has been struggling for a while (IMAGO/Action Plus)
Samuel Kalu's case is a strange one. At a time, he was one of the players deemed untouchable in Nigeria's squad, but now, he cannot even get a game to save his life.

Samuel Kalu was brilliant for the Super Eagles in the AFCON qualifier against Benin in 2019 (Twitter/Super Eagles)
Kalu was one of the regular players under former Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr. His superb individual goal against Benin at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo still comes to mind.

He was part of Nigeria's squad that finished third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. He was also an important player for Bordeaux during this time.

However, his career progression has stalled in the last 12 months due to his poor form at his club. Kalu played 40 league games for Bordeaux in the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 seasons, scoring just four goals and recording just two assists.

If that was bad, it has even gotten worse this season. Firstly, he suffered a medical issue, collapsing on the pitch, but thankfully he regained consciousness.

Kalu played just 11 league games for Les Girondins in the first half of the campaign. But only three were starts, with Kalu coming on as a substitute in the rest of the eight games.

Samuel Kalu had a disappointing first half of the season with Bordeaux (PanoramiC/IMAGO)
Overall, he played just 323 minutes of football for Bordeaux in the first half of this Ligue 1 campaign. Knowing he needed a fresh start, Kalu decided to leave Bordeaux to join Watford in the Premier League.

Samuel Kalu joined Watford in January
The move to Vicarage road was supposed to kick start the 24-year-old's career, but it has not turned out to be the case so far.

Since joining the Hornets, Kalu has only played two games of league football, both coming as a substitute.

Kalu signed a three-year contract with Watford, but he needs to turn things around quickly if he wants to spend the entire duration of the deal with the club.

Samuel Kalu will likely play in the second tier next season because of Watford's situation
It does not look like it would be in the Premier League, though, as Watford will likely go down this season. But that could be a good thing for Kalu as a step down could be what he needs to kickstart his career again.

Right now, he is not a top-level player, but taking a step down to the Championship could help him reignite his form again.

Still only 24, Kalu has enough time to turn his career around. He is obviously a talented player, but he needs to find his love for the game again.

The last few months have been frustrating for him, but it is now time for Kalu to get his career back on track.

