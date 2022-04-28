UCL

What did Chukwueze's coach say after Liverpool defeated Villarreal 2-0?

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Chukwueze was in action for Villarreal against Liverpool, but it was the Reds that took home the win, one Unai Emery has called a plan that didn't work out.

Samuel Chukwueze and Villarreal coach Unai Emery
Samuel Chukwueze and Villarreal coach Unai Emery

After Villarreal were defeated 2-0 by Liverpool on Wednesday night at Anfield, head coach Unai Emery stated that his side did not deserve anything better than a 2-0 defeat.

Recommended articles

The Champions League semi-final game which had Nigeria's Samuel Chukwueze play for 72 minutes for the Yellow Submarines, saw the visitors gunned down with two quick second-half goals from Liverpool.

The Reds took the lead courtesy of an own goal from Pervis Estupinan before Sadio Mane doubled the score two minutes later.

Speaking after the game on Wednesday, Emery revealed what Villarreal's objective was, ahead of next week's second leg clash.

Chukwueze was outshined by Mane and Salah as Liverpool beat Villarreal
Chukwueze was outshined by Mane and Salah as Liverpool beat Villarreal Pulse Nigeria

READ ALSO: 'Reaching the final would be amazing' - Samuel Chukwueze

"It's Liverpool and we know that they are the favourites and that they are better but also that we can compete with them and get our chances."

Emery admitted after the 2-0 defeat that his plan didn't work out and that his team deserved to lose by at least two goals.

"There are moments, with negative results, that when it's two games you have to know how to relativise. We didn't deserve anything better than a 2-0 [defeat]. We have to try to make sure that the home game is different, that we play as we want. We had a plan and the idea didn't work out," Emery said.

"It could have been worse, the Villarreal coach added, "because there are some offside goals, we defended in low [block] situations, we didn't have chances.

Unai Emery
Unai Emery Pulse Nigeria

It could have been worse because we didn't have expectations to improve this result. We have 90 minutes and we will try to make it different."

READ ALSO: Masterclass! Unai Emery's Villarreal trap leaves 7 Bayern players offside (VIDEO)

"In the semi-finals, you have to play such powerful opponents, in such a great moment as the one they are," Emery said after the game.

The 50-year-old revealed that Villarreal's objective ahead of the second leg at the Estadio de la Ceramica was to secure the best possible result.

"Today it was a game that, wanting to win, wanting to take control, they didn't let us. Today it was about resisting defensively as much as we could to have a chance in the second game.

And we did that. It will be different there [Estadio de la Ceramica]. We will give a lot more. We are here because we have done something. I'm hopeful that we'll play another game at home."

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Samuel Chukwueze and Villarreal coach Unai Emery

    What did Chukwueze's coach say after Liverpool defeated Villarreal 2-0?

  • Chukwueze was outshined by Mane and Salah as Liverpool beat Villarreal

    Chukwueze silenced as Mane and Salah help Liverpool edge past Villarreal

  • Mark Gleeson was full of praise for Olisa Ndah

    Renowned commentator rates Olisa Ndah as the best newcomer in the South African league

Recommended articles

What did Chukwueze's coach say after Liverpool defeated Villarreal 2-0?

What did Chukwueze's coach say after Liverpool defeated Villarreal 2-0?

Advantage AC Milan in the title race after Inter suffers 2-1 loss to Bologna

Advantage AC Milan in the title race after Inter suffers 2-1 loss to Bologna

'95% in Paris' - Reactions as Liverpool put 1 foot in the final with 2-0 victory against Villarreal

'95% in Paris' - Reactions as Liverpool put 1 foot in the final with 2-0 victory against Villarreal

Barrow's Bologna inflict Scudetto heartbreak on Inter Milan after shock win

Barrow's Bologna inflict Scudetto heartbreak on Inter Milan after shock win

Chukwueze silenced as Mane and Salah help Liverpool edge past Villarreal

Chukwueze silenced as Mane and Salah help Liverpool edge past Villarreal

19-year-old Udogie scores in back-to-back games for Udinese

19-year-old Udogie scores in back-to-back games for Udinese

Trending

COMMENT

Time for the Super Eagles to move on from Ekong, Balogun partnership and bring in Bassey

Ekong, Bassey and Balogun
PREMIER LEAGUE

Super Eagles legend says Ghana's eligible star Eddie Nketiah could be the future of Arsenal

PA Images
TRANSFERS

Super Eagles star Emmanuel Dennis could leave Watford after just one season

Emmanuel Dennis

Chelsea should replace Malang Sarr with this Super Eagles defender after horrid display against Arsenal

Malang Sarr had a bad game against Arsenal