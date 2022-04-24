TRANSFERS

West Ham to rival Newcastle for Super Eagles star valued at ₦9.7B

Joba Ogunwale
The Hammers are looking to reinforce their attacking department when the transfer window opens this summer.

Super Eagles players
West Ham are interested in signing Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi from Union Berlin this summer. The Hammers want to strengthen their attack and have identified Awoniyi as an option.

Taiwo Awoniyi
West Ham have been this season's surprise package in the Premier League, currently sitting in the seventh position on the table. They are also still on course to win the Europa League, with a semifinal date against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Horizon.

David Moyes' West Ham are punching above their weights this season
However, the Hammers are aware they need to add quality to their squad if they want to replicate the same feat next year. Also, with their main striker Michail Antonio now 32, the Hammers are looking for a younger attacker.

And according to German transfer market expert Christian Falk, West Ham sees Awoniyi as the perfect fit. The 24-year-old has scored 18 goals and recorded four assists in 40 games for Union Berlin this season.

Taiwo Awoniyi has scored his 13 goals in the Bundesliga this season
Awoniyi is currently the sixth-highest goal scorer in the Bundesliga this season with 13 goals.

His impressive display has now caught the attention of West Ham, who have identified him as a transfer target. However, West Ham are likely to face opposition from Newcastle and Southampton, who are also interested in the services of the Nigerian international.

Awoniyi is expected to cost his potential suitors a fee in the region of £17m, which is his release clause. The former Mainz striker joined the Iron Ones this season from Liverpool for around £5m, making him the club's most expensive signing.

Taiwo Awoniyi joined Union from Liverpool
Awoniyi initially joined Union on a loan deal last season before signing permanently for the club this campaign. His current contract at the club runs until 2026.

