"We are not going to see the beauty of Cameroon" - Ahmed Musa

Izuchukwu Akawor
Ahmed Musa says Super Eagles are 100% ready and mean business for AFCON 2021

Ahmed Musa, Super Eagles Captain, has promised to make Nigerians happy by bringing home the country's fourth AFCON title.
Super Eagles are 100 percent ready and won't be going to AFCON for some sightseeing to admire Cameroon, according to the captain of the team Ahmed Musa.

Speaking during the team's only press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, Musa said that the team is ready to do make the country the 'happiest' by bringing home the AFCON trophy.

"In each tournament, you see there are new players but I don't think there is any new player that's not with us since day one." the former Leicester City and Kano Pillars forward stated.

Ahmed Musa (Instagram/Super Eagles)
"We have been together and know each other, it's just a little bit of something that the coach has to add to the team. So, for me, saying that 'are we ready?' I think that we are ready because we've played a lot of matches together.

Like I said, in every team, you just see new boys, one or two. I don't think that's another problem in the team. We are 100% ready."

Nigeria has been training in Abuja ahead of the tournament which kicks off this weekend in Cameroon. The Super Eagles take on Egypt in their opener on January 11.

Ahmed Musa (Instagram/Super Eagles)
The Super Eagles are aiming to bring home the title for the fourth time and according to Musa, who was part of the last Nigerian team to lift the cup back in 2013, the boys are ready to compete and bring home the crown in their bid to make Nigerians happy.

"We are not going to see the beauty of the country," he added. "We are there because the last game in the qualifiers against the Benin Republic, we talked to ourselves that we are not just qualifying but have qualified to come back with the trophy because remember back then (in 2013), two of us (himself and Kenneth Omeruo) in the team, it was a very good reception to see coming back to Nigeria with the happiness of winning that trophy."

"With the situation in the country now, coming back with the AFCON would make our country the happiest and by God's grace, with the boys we have, we can do it."

The Super Eagles pre-tournament training camp has since opened in Nigeria's capital, Abuja with over 20 players available. The Eagles are expected to depart Nigeria for Cameroon on Wednesday.

