Watford players celebrate £20m departure of Super Eagles' Emmanuel Dennis

Dennis completed a £20m move from the championship club to newly promoted Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

He put pen to paper on a four-year contract that saw him end his relationship with the Hornets after just one year at the club.

But according to a report from UK-based Daily Mail, the transfer of the 24-year-old to the new boys was celebrated by his former teammates at Watford.

Hornets delighted with Dennis's departure

A report from the Mail titled "Dennis the menace seals exit" claimed that the Watford dressing room is set to become a far more "harmonious" place after the Super Eagles forward left the club.

"There is a distinct feeling at Watford that the dressing room will be a far more harmonious place without Dennis with several players openly celebrating his departure," the report from Mail stated.

Last summer, Dennis joined the then Premier League side from Belgian club, Club Brugge, and went on to score ten goals in the league.

However, his goals were not enough to save the club from relegation. Before Nottingham came to his rescue, he had already played two (2) matches in the Championship this season.