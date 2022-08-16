PREMIER LEAGUE

Watford players celebrate £20m departure of Super Eagles' Emmanuel Dennis

The players are happy with the departure of the talented Nigerian forward from the Championship club.

Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of Emmanuel Dennis from Watford
Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of Emmanuel Dennis from Watford

The departure of Super Eagles forward Emmanuel Dennis from Watford seems to have left his former teammates happy at Vicarage Road.

Dennis completed a £20m move from the championship club to newly promoted Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Emmanuel Dennis had a hand in Joao Pedro's winner for Watford
Emmanuel Dennis had a hand in Joao Pedro's winner for Watford Pulse Nigeria

He put pen to paper on a four-year contract that saw him end his relationship with the Hornets after just one year at the club.

But according to a report from UK-based Daily Mail, the transfer of the 24-year-old to the new boys was celebrated by his former teammates at Watford.

10-man Watford beat Kompany's Burnley to go top without Emmanuel Dennis

Emmanuel Dennis and 2 other Africans were snubbed for Player of the Season

Watford's Nigerian stars get a new coach ahead of the Championship season

A report from the Mail titled "Dennis the menace seals exit" claimed that the Watford dressing room is set to become a far more "harmonious" place after the Super Eagles forward left the club.

Karlan Grant heads at goal for West Brom against Watford as Emmanuel Dennis watches on.
Karlan Grant heads at goal for West Brom against Watford as Emmanuel Dennis watches on. ANDREW BOYERS/ACTION IMAGES

"There is a distinct feeling at Watford that the dressing room will be a far more harmonious place without Dennis with several players openly celebrating his departure," the report from Mail stated.

Last summer, Dennis joined the then Premier League side from Belgian club, Club Brugge, and went on to score ten goals in the league.

However, his goals were not enough to save the club from relegation. Before Nottingham came to his rescue, he had already played two (2) matches in the Championship this season.

Dennis failed to score any of his two games this season for the Hornets before his exit.

