Enyeama tells Nigerians that Okoye, Uzoho or any Super Eagles goalkeeper can never be like him

In response to the recent complaints about current Super Eagles goalkeepers Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho, Enyeama cautioned Nigerians against using his standards to judge the new goalkeepers.

Enyeama stated that with time and adequate support, Okoye and Uzoho can grow and develop into world-class goalkeepers for the national team.

Don't judge Okoye, Uzoho with my standard - Enyeama

In an interview with ESPN, Enyeama stressed that he supports both Okoye and Uzoho, despite the recent criticism both shot-stoppers are facing.

Pulse Nigeria

Enyeama said: "I support them and the one thing I will say is Nigerians should know they can never get another Vincent Enyeama.

"I know that people are judging them by that standard, but there's only one Vincent Enyeama, only one version of every player."

I was a one-man riot for the Super Eagles - Enyeama

The 39-year-old former Nigerian International believes that the Super Eagles will eventually have another great goalkeeper that is not him.

Enyeama further highlighted his skill at saving numerous shots in a match, stating that with the right support from Nigerians and their coaches, the current goalkeepers can achieve the same feat.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

"They will have another great goalkeeper but not Vincent Enyeama. At some point, I was a one-man riot squad standing between the other team and goals, sometimes I will make six, seven, eight, or nine saves in a match," Enyeama explained.

"But I was not always like that, and these young boys can get to that stage too, but only if they get the support from Nigerians and from their coaches."

Enyeama had a career spanning 13 years with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, making his debut in May 2022 and hanging up his boots in 2015.