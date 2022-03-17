UCL

Video: Watch Samuel Chukwueze and Serge Aurier 'collabo' to vibe to Yemi Alade's 'Do as I do' after knocking out Juventus

Damola Ogungbe
Samuel Chukwueze showed hot dance steps as he and Serge Aurier entertained their Villarreal teammates after the 3-0 victory over Juventus

Samuel Chukwueze danced to Yemi Alade's 'Do as I do' in the Villarreal dressing room after a 4-1 aggregate win over Juventus
Samuel Chukwueze danced to Yemi Alade's 'Do as I do' in the Villarreal dressing room after a 4-1 aggregate win over Juventus

Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze was seen dancing to Yemi Alade's 'Do as I do' song after Villarreal knocked out Juventus of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

Goals from Gerard Moreno, Pau Torres, and Arnaut Danjuma gave the Spanish side a 3-0 victory at the Allianz Arena and a 4-1 aggregate win over Juventus.

Samu Chukwueze celebrates with his Villarreal teammates.
Samu Chukwueze celebrates with his Villarreal teammates. Pulse Nigeria

Chukwueze was a second-half substitute on Wednesday night, coming on in the 65th minute to replace Yeremy Pino in attack.

As Villarreal players celebrated their victory, a video posted by the club's official Twitter account showed Chukwueze displaying some cool dance steps to the Yemi Alade 2015 hit song.

The video also showed Ivory Coast left-back Serge Aurier dancing to the song as other Villarreal players cheered them on.

Chukwueze and Aurier dancing to the song reflects the initial collaboration on the song as Yemi Alade featured late Ivory Coast singer DJ Arafat on the 'Do as I do' track.

Villarreal joined Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Benfica, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Atletico Madrid in the last eight of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League.

