Video: Watch Iheanacho and Abraham share a cool moment after Leicester City's loss to Roma

The two players faced each other on Thursday night as the Italian side reached the UEFA Europa Conference League final.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Tammy Abraham were in action for Leicester City and Roma

Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho shared a touching moment with England international Tammy Abraham after Roma's win over Leicester in the Conference League.

Iheanacho came up against Abraham in the encounter as both players represented Leicester and Roma, respectively. It was Abraham that came out on top, though, scoring the only goal at the Stadio Olimpico.

Tammy Abraham sent AS Roma to the UECL final Pulse Nigeria

The England international's bullet header in the 11th-minute helped Jose Mourinho's men reach the final of the competition in its first year.

While Abraham started the match, Iheanacho came on at half-time, but he could not help Leicester find the goal they needed to take the tie to extra-time.

The Super Eagles star did test Roma's goalkeeper Rui Patricio on one occasion, but it was not enough to beat the Portuguese goalkeeper.

However, despite the defeat, Iheanacho was gracious enough to congratulate Abraham, and it turned out to be a cool moment.

The Super Eagles star waited for Abraham to finish praying after the game ended before sharing a hug with him. Although they also play for different countries, Iheanacho and Abraham share a Nigerian heritage.

Abraham could have played for Nigeria through his parents but decided to represent his country of birth, England. The ex-Chelsea man will now turn his attention to the Conference League final, where Roma will face Feyenoord on May 28.

It would be Roma's first major European final since the 1991 UEFA Cup.

