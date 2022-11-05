Video: Watch how Napoli fans celebrated Osimhen's goal in a pub

Joba Ogunwale
Sports > Football > super-eagles

The club fans showed their love for the Nigerian after he scored for Luciano Spalletti's men.

Osimhen was on target again for Napoli
Osimhen was on target again for Napoli

Napoli fans at a pub in Naples celebrated Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen's latest goal for Napoli in an exciting way. Osimhen was on target again as he continued his impressive scoring streak with a strike against Atalanta.

The Super Eagles star scored and provided an assist as Napoli beat Atalanta 2-1 in La Dea to maintain their lead at the top of the table.

Osimhen drew Napoli level with a fantastic header after Ademola Lookman had put Atalanta ahead from the penalty spot. The former Lille man then turned provider as he set up for Eljif Elmas for the winner in the 35th minute.

However, it was his goal that got Napoli fans at a pub excited. In a video shared on Twitter, fans at the club were seen shouting Victor Osimhen just like the stadium announcer at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium announces the Nigerian's name when he scores.

Osimhen has been a fan favourite since he arrived in Naples in 2020, but he is getting extra love this season following an impressive start.

The Nigerian international is currently in the form of his life, having scored eight goals and assisted another two in just nine league games in the Italian Serie A this season.

Osimhen has scored six goals in his last five games for the Neapolitans, and he is currently the top scorer in Italy's top flight.

