[WATCH] Chukwueze shows off impressive dance moves after historic comeback

Niyi Iyanda
Samuel Chukwueze led the celebration after Villareals historic Champions league night in Turin.

Samu Chukwueze celebrates with his Villarreal teammates.
Samu Chukwueze celebrates with his Villarreal teammates.

Super Eagles and Villareal winger Samuel Chukwueze caught the eye in the dressing room with his impressive dance moves. The electric winger was in a good mood following Villareal's historic comeback victory over Juventus in the UEFA Champions League.

The scoreline flattered flattered Unai Emery's men because Juventus were in the driving seat until the latter stages of the match. Shortly after the introduction of Chukwueze and co in the 74th minute, there was an obvious breath of fresh air.

Chukwueze became a thorn in Alex Sandro's flesh when he came off the bench
Chukwueze became a thorn in Alex Sandro's flesh when he came off the bench Imago

Villareal soon won a penalty which was calmly dispatched by Gerard Moreno before a Pau Torres goal and another penalty from Arnaut Danjuma completed a historic comeback for the Yellow Submarine.

Following the historic comeback, the team retreated to the dressing room to celebrate. In a video obtained from the club's Twitter handle, Chukwueze led the celebrations with his interesting dance moves.

Villaral would hope to keep their celebrations going when the the quarter finals draw takes place in on March 18 at UEFA's headquarters in Switzerland.

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda

