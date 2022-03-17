[WATCH] Chukwueze shows off impressive dance moves after historic comeback

The scoreline flattered flattered Unai Emery's men because Juventus were in the driving seat until the latter stages of the match. Shortly after the introduction of Chukwueze and co in the 74th minute, there was an obvious breath of fresh air.

Imago

Villareal soon won a penalty which was calmly dispatched by Gerard Moreno before a Pau Torres goal and another penalty from Arnaut Danjuma completed a historic comeback for the Yellow Submarine.

Following the historic comeback, the team retreated to the dressing room to celebrate. In a video obtained from the club's Twitter handle, Chukwueze led the celebrations with his interesting dance moves.