Victor Osimhen's agents call CRUNCH meeting to discuss Napoli future

Pulse Sports Nigeria can report that Osimhen's camp is looking to discuss plans to move the striker away from Naples in the final month of the transfer season.

Osimhen had initially addressed his future at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium when he said he will be at the club for another season.

However, his representatives want to sit down with Napoli to discuss a possible move after reported interest from German champions, Bayern Munich, as per Napolipiu via II Mattino.

"Osimhen's agents asked for a meeting with Napoli but the response of the Neapolitan company was peremptory and without the possibility of misunderstanding," the Italian outlet stated.

Napoli rejects request

While Osimhen's representatives see the prospect making the leap from Napoli to European giants, Bayern, the Serie A side is not interested in losing their 23-year-old superstar.

"We are out of time to listen to any type of possible proposal," the club reacted as they look to towards the Serie A season which is just around the corner.

The Super Eagles star was conspicuously missing in training on Monday which raised some concerns for Napoli fans. But the Nigerian was only away for marketing reasons according to the club.