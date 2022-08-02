TRANSFERS

Victor Osimhen's agents call CRUNCH meeting to discuss Napoli future

The Super Eagles forward could still leave Serie A club Napoli following more Bayern Munich-related links.

Victor Osimhen.

Victor Osimhen and his agents are set to meet with officials of Serie A club SSC Napoli to discuss the immediate future of the Super Eagles forward.

Pulse Sports Nigeria can report that Osimhen's camp is looking to discuss plans to move the striker away from Naples in the final month of the transfer season.

Victor Osimhen poses with his award for the Serie A U23 player of the season alongside Luciano Spalletti AFP

Osimhen had initially addressed his future at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium when he said he will be at the club for another season.

However, his representatives want to sit down with Napoli to discuss a possible move after reported interest from German champions, Bayern Munich, as per Napolipiu via II Mattino.

Victor Osimhen scored Napoli's only from the penalty spot hinting that he might be the club's new kick taker SSC Napoli

"Osimhen's agents asked for a meeting with Napoli but the response of the Neapolitan company was peremptory and without the possibility of misunderstanding," the Italian outlet stated.

While Osimhen's representatives see the prospect making the leap from Napoli to European giants, Bayern, the Serie A side is not interested in losing their 23-year-old superstar.

"We are out of time to listen to any type of possible proposal," the club reacted as they look to towards the Serie A season which is just around the corner.

Napoli celebrate Victor Osimhen's goal SSC Napoli

The Super Eagles star was conspicuously missing in training on Monday which raised some concerns for Napoli fans. But the Nigerian was only away for marketing reasons according to the club.

Despite an injury-blighted campaign, Osimhen was Napoli's top scorer last season with 14 goals in the Serie A. He will be looking forward to a better outing for the club this season.

